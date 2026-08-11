Alfasigma to Acquire Nordic Group B.V. Expanding Its Specialty Care Portfolio and Presence in Europe

Transaction highlights

Advances Alfasigma’s M&A-led global growth strategy, purposely focused on immunology and gastroenterology.

Synergy with Alfasigma’s specialty rheumatology portfolio, adding Nordic Pharma’s rheumatoid arthritis business, including the Nordimet ® franchise.

franchise. Expands footprint by adding Canada and Japan; strengthens presence in Europe, with direct operations in 18 countries, with 265 employees. Adds approximately €190 million in 2025 revenue.

Financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

BOLOGNA, Italy & MILAN, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alfasigma S.p.A. (“Alfasigma”), a global pharmaceutical company, today announced that it has entered into a share purchase agreement with SEVER Life Sciences B.V. ("SEVER") for the sale of 100% of the shares of Nordic Group B.V. (“Nordic Pharma”) and its subsidiaries, a privately owned specialty pharmaceutical company with direct operations in Europe, Canada and Japan.

The acquisition will add Nordic Pharma’s established rheumatoid arthritis business, led by the Nordimet® methotrexate franchise, to Alfasigma’s rheumatology portfolio, which includes the Jyseleca® franchise. It will also deepen Alfasigma’s commercial reach through direct operations in 18 countries across Europe and add commercial platforms in Canada and Japan. In addition to rheumatology, the acquisition includes Nordic Pharma’s portfolio in women’s health, critical care and ophthalmology. It also brings 265 employees with specialist capabilities and expertise.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including any required regulatory agency clearances.

The transaction supports Alfasigma’s M&A-led growth strategy as it actively expands its international specialty and rare business, with a focus on gastroenterology and immunology. It follows recent portfolio-building initiatives, including the acquisition of Jyseleca® in inflammatory diseases and the licensing agreement with GSK for linerixibat for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus associated with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in adult patients.

Francesco Balestrieri, Chief Executive Officer, Alfasigma, said:

“Alfasigma is pursuing a deliberate strategy to identify the right opportunities to build our global specialty and rare disease business, focused on areas of significant unmet need in gastroenterology and immunology. The acquisition of Nordic Pharma marks a decisive step forward in that journey, strengthening our European presence and expanding our rheumatology portfolio. By combining our portfolios, scientific expertise and talented teams, we are better positioned to deliver meaningful innovation and value for patients and shareholders.”

Charlotte Phelps, Chief Executive Officer, Nordic Group B.V., commented:

“Alfasigma is the right partner for Nordic Pharma as we enter our next phase of growth. Both companies are patient-focused, rooted in science and entrepreneurial. We look forward to combining our experience to support patients.”

Forward looking statements

This press release contains forward‑looking statements. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including regulatory outcomes and market conditions.

About Alfasigma

Alfasigma is a privately owned, medium-sized, global pharmaceutical company, headquartered in Italy with offices in Bologna and Milan. Its products are distributed in more than 100 markets worldwide. The company employs approximately 4,000 people. Alfasigma continues to expand its international presence and portfolio through acquisitions, partnerships, and licensing agreements. Its portfolio ranges from consumer healthcare products and primary care treatments to specialty and rare disease medications, with key therapeutic focus on gastroenterology, immunology, and vascular health. Visit www.alfasigma.com.

About Jyseleca® (filgotinib)

Approved for use as a second-line treatment in inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis. Jyseleca is marketed by Alfasigma in EU and EEA countries and in the UK.

About SEVER Life Sciences B.V.

SEVER Life Sciences B.V. is an international life sciences group with activities spanning pharmaceutical development, manufacturing and specialty pharmaceuticals. Following completion, SEVER will continue to focus on the development of its remaining businesses, namely Sever Pharma Solutions AB, Farmaprim S.R.L., Esperante Development B.V. and Nordic Pharma Inc.

About Nordic Group B.V.

Nordic Group B.V. is an international specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hoofddorp, The Netherlands, with a diversified portfolio of branded and niche pharmaceutical products marketed across Europe and selected international markets. Visit www.nordicpharma.com.

For more information, please contact

Irene Lawlor

pressoffice@alfasigma.com