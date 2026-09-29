Aldeyra Therapeutics to Host Regulatory Update Webcast

Event Scheduled for Tuesday, September 29 at 8:00 a.m. ET

CONCORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company devoted to discovering and developing innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated diseases, today announced that the company will host a regulatory update webcast on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The update will focus on reproxalap, an investigational drug for the treatment of dry eye disease.

A live audio webcast and slide presentation will be accessible from the “Investors & Media” section of the Aldeyra website at https://ir.aldeyra.com/ for 90 days following the event.

About Aldeyra

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a biotechnology company devoted to discovering innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated diseases. Our approach is to develop pharmaceuticals that modulate protein systems, instead of directly inhibiting or activating single protein targets, with the goal of optimizing multiple pathways at once while minimizing toxicity. Our product candidates include RASP (reactive aldehyde species) modulators ADX‑248, ADX-246, and chemically related molecules for the potential treatment of systemic and retinal immune-mediated diseases. Our late-stage product candidates are reproxalap, a RASP modulator for the potential treatment of dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis, and ADX-2191, a novel formulation of intravitreal methotrexate for the potential treatment of primary vitreoretinal lymphoma and retinitis pigmentosa.

Investor & Media Contact:

David Burke

(917) 618-2651

investorrelations@aldeyra.com