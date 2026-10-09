ALCMI and Sophos IRB Form Strategic Partnership to Advance Lung Cancer Clinical Research

Partnership pairs ALCMI's international lung cancer research network with Sophos IRB's specialized oncology IRB expertise.

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute (ALCMI), an international nonprofit specializing in investigator-initiated lung cancer clinical trials, and Sophos IRB, the first independent, oncology-focused central institutional review board, today announced a strategic partnership designed to align ALCMI's deep lung cancer research expertise and investigator network with Sophos IRB's oncology-focused review expertise in support of rigorous, informed oversight and the protection of research participants.

Through the partnership, Sophos IRB will support ALCMI's growing portfolio of lung cancer research with oncology-specialized IRB expertise and independent regulatory oversight. Together, the organizations share a commitment to advancing scientifically important research while maintaining the highest standards for participant protection and ethical review.

"Too often, research teams must establish a new working process with each study and each new central IRB," said Richard Erwin, ALCMI COO and Executive Director. "The value of this partnership is the ability to build familiarity and continuity over time. Working with the same organization across studies means Sophos can develop a deeper understanding of ALCMI's research program, while its oncology-focused board brings expertise in the scientific and clinical complexities of lung cancer research. That allows our investigators and operating teams to stay focused on advancing scientifically important studies."

Sophos IRB was built specifically for the complexities of oncology research. Its IRB roster includes oncologists with expertise across multiple areas of cancer research, including lung cancer, and its operating model is designed to support complex protocols, multisite studies, and the regulatory demands associated with modern oncology clinical research.

"ALCMI has built a remarkable model for advancing important scientific priorities in lung cancer through collaboration among leading investigators and research institutions," said Brandon Evans, CEO of Sophos IRB. "This partnership brings together two organizations that are intensely focused on oncology and on ensuring that complex oncology studies are evaluated with the depth of scientific and clinical understanding they require. We are proud that ALCMI selected Sophos as a strategic IRB partner, and we look forward to helping create an IRB review experience for ALCMI that is informed by oncology expertise, responsive in its communication and operational execution, and uncompromising in its protection of research participants."

About ALCMI

The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute (ALCMI) is a nonprofit international consortium comprising 25 of the world's premier oncology research institutions. The organization partners with the top minds from the most respected medical facilities, providing financial support and access to a team of experts and staff to assist in launching and managing investigator-initiated clinical trials. The nonprofit bridges the gap between clinical research organizations (CROs) and site management organizations (SMOs), resulting in a streamlined, agile process for quickly funding and initiating research projects.

For more information, visit alcmi.org.

About Sophos IRB

Sophos IRB is the first independent, central Institutional Review Board dedicated to the ethical and regulatory review of oncology clinical research. With more than 144 years of combined oncology experience across its IRB roster, Sophos provides central IRB review and ongoing oversight for sponsors, CROs, institutions and research sites.

For more information, visit sophosirb.com.

Media Contacts

ALCMI



Wayne Niemi



wniemi@alcmi.org

Sophos IRB



Alexa Spain



Alexa.spain@sophosirb.com

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SOURCE Sophos IRB, Inc.