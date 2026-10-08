SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

Newron reveals 5 deaths in late-stage schizophrenia program as FDA maintains hold

October 8, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Gabrielle Masson
3D Yellow triangle warning sign symbol on yellow background. Emergency alert, and caution. Illustration with copy space

iStock, Midnight Studio

After one patient death prompted an FDA hold this spring, Newron Pharmaceuticals has now shared that a total of four fatalities have been recorded among participants receiving its schizophrenia candidate. A fifth death was recorded among those taking the placebo.

Four deaths have occurred among patients receiving Newron Pharmaceuticals’ investigational schizophrenia drug, the biotech has revealed, three of which are considered unrelated to the asset.

In April, the FDA placed a hold on Newron’s Phase 3 ENIGMA-TRS 2 trial evaluating glutamate modulator evenamide as an adjunctive therapy for schizophrenia, barring further patient enrollment in the U.S. as the agency evaluated one patient death. The death occurred at a trial site abroad and was deemed unrelated to evenamide, Newron said at the time, though the hold remains in place.

The FDA cited concern about evenamide’s mode of action as a selective voltage-gated sodium channel blocker, according to a Thursday release from Newron. Certain sodium channel blockers may cause irregular heartbeats that can lead to serious cardiovascular events or seizures, the company noted.

Now, Newron has shared that four total deaths have occurred in patients receiving evenamide across all clinical studies to date, or an incidence of 0.56%—compared to one death among patients on placebo, or a 0.27% incidence.

Study investigators consider three of the four deaths in the investigational cohort unrelated to treatment, while one may be “possibly related” because a definitive cause of death was not determined after two autopsies.

Newron is reviewing the FDA’s feedback and all safety data across the development program, which includes more than 10,000 ECGs from about 700 patients receiving evenamide.

Alarm clock with pause sign, take a break, menopause concept, hormone replacement therapy
Schizophrenia
Patient death prompts FDA pause on Newron’s Phase 3 schizophrenia study
The patient death occurred outside the U.S. and was deemed unrelated to Newron Pharmaceuticals’ investigational schizophrenia drug.
April 30, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Read more

The Italian drugmaker said it hasn’t observed a pattern of cardiac abnormalities or arrhythmias in the preclinical and clinical safety data generated so far, which includes more than 5,000 ECGs from over 700 patients, according to the biopharma.

Newron is also assessing the addition of further cardiac screening and monitoring measures for the program, which includes the late-stage ENIGMA-TRS 1 and ENIGMA-TRS 2 trials. The former is an international, 52-week Phase 3 trial expected to enroll at least 600 patients across 20 countries by mid-October, while ENIGMA-TRS 2 is designed to be a 12-week study taking place in the U.S. and other select countries.

Given the FDA hold, no U.S. patients in ENIGMA-TRS 2 have received evenamide. Recruitment for the study continues outside the U.S.

“We remain confident in the ENIGMA-TRS studies and encouraged by the program’s progress,” Newron Chief Medical Officer Ravi Anand said in a prepared statement. “Our belief in the potential of evenamide and its novel mechanism for patients with treatment-resistant schizophrenia remains strong.” Patient safety is Newron’s “utmost priority,” Anand added.

The company’s stock was down slightly in pre-market trading. Newron’s leadership team is expected to provide a brief update about the program on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Schizophrenia Phase 3 FDA Clinical research Regulatory
Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle Masson Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle Masson is an award-winning biopharma editor and writer with more than seven years of journalism experience in life sciences and healthcare. Subscribe to the daily GenePool and weekly Manufacturing Brief newsletters she curates here, and contact her at gabrielle.masson@biospace.com.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Design idea with light bulbs, headline and text place or button with text. Modern style illustration for web banners, hero images, printed materials.
Job Trends
On the move: 4 rare disease companies hiring now
October 8, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
vector illustration of multiracial adults encapsulated and being dropped from a large pill bottle. concept for prescription drug addiction/abuse.
Parkinson’s disease
Cerevance Parkinson’s drug shortens ‘off time’ in Ph. 3, paving path to FDA
October 7, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Illustration showing a downward graph trend
Lung cancer
ArriVent sheds nearly half of value on late-stage lung cancer miss
October 7, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
Businessman hanging on gold lifted by dollar balloons illustration of rising gold value and investment growth concept
Funding
Biotech VC Forbion raises record $2.6B to support 30 ‘high-potential’ companies
October 7, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac