Alcami to Expand Laboratory Services Footprint at Durham, NC Facility to Meet Growing Demand in Biologics

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami Corporation ("Alcami"), a leading U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), is pleased to announce the expansion of its laboratory services at the Creekstone Drive facility in Durham, NC. This strategic investment reinforces Alcami's commitment to delivering comprehensive, integrated solutions that support the pharmaceutical and biotech industries from development to delivery.

The 20,000-square-foot expansion, which began in Q4 2025 and is expected to be finalized in 2026, will significantly strengthen Alcami's analytical capabilities in support of biologics, peptides, oligonucleotides, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and cell and gene therapy (CGT) drug substances and drug products. The Creekstone Drive site will feature expanded capacity for method establishment, release and stability testing, as well as biologics characterization using state-of-the-art instrumentation in bioseparation, mass spectrometry, electrophoresis, and bioassay methodologies. These enhancements will allow Alcami to better serve clients across all phases of drug development, from preclinical through commercial supply.

"Our investment in the Durham laboratory services facility reflects Alcami's dedication to scientific excellence, innovation, and operational agility," said Katie Schlipp, President of Laboratory Services. "By expanding our capabilities, we're enabling our clients to bring life-changing therapies to patients with greater speed and scalability."

The Creekstone Drive facility is part of Alcami's broader network of laboratory, manufacturing, and pharma storage sites strategically located across the United States. With a focus on quality, scalability, and innovation, Alcami's laboratory services are designed to seamlessly integrate with its drug product manufacturing and pharma storage offerings, providing clients with an opportunity to bundle sourcing needs.

This expansion complements recent investments across Alcami's network, including sterile fill-finish capacity expansions at the RTP, NC, and Charleston, SC sites, and enhanced oral solid dose capabilities in Wilmington, NC.

For more information about Alcami's laboratory services, visit https://www.alcami.com/laboratory-services.

About Alcami



Alcami is a U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 45 years of experience advancing pharmaceuticals and biologics from development to delivery. Alcami provides fully integrated lab services, drug product manufacturing, cGMP pharma storage, and support services. Alcami's private equity ownership includes GHO Capital, The Vistria Group, and Ampersand Capital Partners. For more information, please visit https://www.alcami.com.

