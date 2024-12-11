Akoya Biosciences and NeraCare Enter into an Exclusive Global License Agreement for the Development and Commercialization of the Immunoprint Test for Early-Stage Melanoma Patient Treatment Decisions

Akoya expands clinical test menu, exclusively licensing the global rights to develop and commercialize NeraCare’s Immunoprint test for prognostication of disease recurrence in early-stage melanoma patients to better guide treatment decisions and potentially increase access to life saving therapies for those patients at high risk of developing metastatic disease

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and FRANKFURT, Germany, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA), The Spatial Biology Company, and NeraCare, a leading developer of laboratory tests for the prognosis of melanoma, today announced an exclusive global license agreement to develop and commercialize NeraCare’s Immunoprint test on Akoya’s multiplexed immunofluorescent platform. Building on the research collaboration between the companies announced earlier this year, the license agreement grants Akoya the exclusive right to develop, market and commercialize the test for clinical research, diagnostic development or, following regulatory approval, patient clinical testing as both a laboratory test or a distributable diagnostic on Akoya’s PhenoImager HT platform.

Melanoma, the leading cause of skin cancer, sees over 235,000 new diagnoses every year, 80% of which are in early-stage disease (IA/IB/IIA). While these early-stage patients undergo surgery and subsequent monitoring, they are ineligible to receive effective adjuvant therapies approved for later stage melanoma. NeraCare’s Immunoprint assay addresses this critical unmet need by identifying early-stage melanoma patients at high risk of relapse, comparable to later-stage patients, making them ideally suited to potentially benefit from therapeutic options.

“The agreement builds on the complementary expertise of both companies: Akoya’s market-leading multiplex immunofluorescence technology and NeraCare’s innovative development and rigorous clinical validation of Immunoprint. Together, we aim to expand access to life-saving therapies for early-stage melanoma patients worldwide,” said Friedrich Ackermann, Co-Founder of NeraCare.

“Our collaboration is a testament to the versatility of Akoya’s PhenoImager HT platform and the clinical impact spatial biology can deliver. Immunoprint has proven unparalleled in identifying high-risk melanoma patients through multiple clinical studies, and our partnership aims to offer a platform to address the unmet need for earlier therapeutic intervention,” added Daniel von Janowski, Co-Founder of NeraCare.

“Our exclusive partnership with NeraCare for Immunoprint is a significant advancement of our clinical strategy providing Akoya and our pharmaceutical partners the opportunity to transform melanoma patient care We are honored to be partnering with NeraCare to help bring this test to market and serve a critical unmet need,” said Brian McKelligon, CEO of Akoya Biosciences.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research: PhenoCode™ Panels and PhenoCycler®, PhenoImager® Fusion and PhenoImager HT Instruments. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

About NeraCare

NeraCare is a developer of laboratory tests for individualized survival prediction of melanoma patients with offices in Frankfurt, Germany and New York, USA. The current portfolio includes two assays: (i) immunoprint®, an immunohistochemistry-based assay which identifies patients with early-stage melanoma who are at high-risk of relapse and death and (ii) MelaGenix®, a gene-expression-based assay which was used as an inclusion criterion in the NivoMela trial. NivoMela is the first clinical trial in melanoma to select patients for adjuvant treatment based on individualized risk for relapse. To date, NeraCare has raised $20+ million in venture capital financing.

