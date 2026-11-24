WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that John Butler, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Steven Burke, Chief Medical and Research & Development Officer, and Erik Ostrowski, Chief Financial and Business Officer, will present at the Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the “Investors” section of Akebia’s website at https://ir.akebia.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available for 30 days following the presentation.

The Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference will take place December 1-3, 2026, in New York, NY.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Akebia Therapeutics Contact

Mercedes Carrasco

mcarrasco@akebia.com