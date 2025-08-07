SUBSCRIBE
Akebia Therapeutics to Present at Canaccord Genuity’s 45th Annual Growth Conference

August 7, 2025 | 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that John P. Butler, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat at Canaccord Genuity’s 45th Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 13 at 1:30 PM EDT. The conference will take place August 12-14, 2025 in Boston.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the “Investors” section of Akebia’s website at https://ir.akebia.com following the conference.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Akebia Therapeutics Contact
Mercedes Carrasco
mcarrasco@akebia.com


