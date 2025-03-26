Akebia Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentations at NKF Spring Clinical Meetings 2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that it will present data at the National Kidney Foundation Spring Clinical Meetings 2025 (NKF SCM25), which will take place in Boston, MA from April 10-13, 2025.

Akebia-supported posters will be displayed at NKF SCM25 during Exhibit Hall hours.

Cardiovascular Risk in Patients With DD-CKD Randomized to Vadadustat vs Darbepoetin Alfa With or Without Cardiovascular Disease : Poster: G-284

Vadadustat for Treatment of Anemia in Older vs Younger Patients With Dialysis-Dependent-CKD: Poster: G-285



On Thursday, April 10, 2025 at 4:00 pm during Oral Poster Presentation: Research 3 at NKF SCM25, Dr. Wolfgang Winkelmayer will present a poster titled “Vadadustat for Treatment of Anemia in Older vs Younger Patients With Dialysis-Dependent-CKD.”

NKF SCM25 attendees can also visit Akebia at Booth #1121 in the Exhibit Hall.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Akebia Therapeutics Contact

Mercedes Carrasco

mcarrasco@akebia.com