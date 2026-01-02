AINGENS MACg Slide Generator

Columbia, MD — December 26, 2025 — AINGENS, an AI software company focused on medical and scientific communication, today announced the launch of the MACg AI Scientific Slide Generator, a new capability within its MACg platform that enables life sciences teams to transform PubMed search results and scientific documents into professional, citation‑correct slide presentations in minutes.
Designed specifically for medical affairs, clinical research, HEOR, medical information, medical writers, and scientific communications, the MACg slide generator differentiates itself from generic AI slide tools such as Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT, and Gamma by tightly integrating PubMed search, reference management, AMA/APA/MLA citation tools, an AI writing editor, and presentation capabilities in one platform.
“Most AI slide tools were built for business decks, not scientific content,” said Dr. Ogbru, CEO & Founder, at AINGENS. “With MACg, we set out to give life sciences teams a way to search, write, cite, edit, and present in a single, evidence‑first environment. The slide generator is the missing piece that turns literature and internal documents into ready‑to‑present, reference‑correct decks.”
Purpose‑Built for Medical and Scientific Presentations
The MACg AI Scientific Slide Generator is a new tool in the MACg AI medical writing platform, which already includes:
Watch an Overview of The MACg Slide Generator
With the new slide capability, AINGENS now offers an end‑to‑end workflow for searching, writing, citing, editing, and creating scientific presentations in one place.
Key Features of the MACg AI Scientific Slide Generator
Start from Real Evidence: PubMed and Documents
Users begin by selecting “New Slide Presentation” inside MACg and attaching:
They then provide direction (e.g., “Phase 3 efficacy and safety,” “MOA and endpoints,” “label update summary”) to guide MACg , and MACg generates a proposed title and description, which can be edited before slide creation.
“We wanted to eliminate the blank slide problem,” said Dr. Ogbru. “MACg starts from your actual evidence, then guides you to the right structure, not just generic bullet points.”
Design the Deck Before You Generate
Within the Setup Presentation sidebar, users can:
This “design‑first” approach gives teams control of the structure and details prior to generating content, avoiding opaque one‑click decks that are difficult to edit or trust.
AI‑Generated Scientific Slides with Rich Content
Once users click Generate, MACg creates a complete deck that can include:
All slide content is fully editable in the MACg slide editor:
Integrated AMA/APA/MLA Citation and Reference Management
A core differentiator for AINGENS' MACg platform is its citation engine, now fully integrated with slide generation:
When slide content is moved, in-text citations and the bibliography renumber automatically, dramatically reducing manual cleanup often required in standard PowerPoint workflows.
“You shouldn't have to fix citations every time you adjust a slide,” added Dr. Ogbru. “MACg keeps references and numbering in sync across the deck, which is critical for scientific and regulatory audiences.”
Interactive Visuals: Charts, Images, Tables, Infographics
The MACg slide generator leverages AINGENS' image, chart, and diagram tools to create and refine scientific visuals:
Visuals are tuned for scientific communication, with attention to:
Presenter Notes, Templates, and Export
To support real‑world presentations, the MACg slide generator includes:
Differentiation from Copilot, ChatGPT, and Gamma
While generic AI slide tools like Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT slide generation, and Gamma are designed for broad business scenarios, the AINGENS MACg slide generator focuses on high‑stakes, evidence‑based communication in healthcare and life sciences.
Key differentiators include:
“Copilot, ChatGPT, and Gamma are impressive, but they're not built around PubMed, citations, and regulatory expectations,” said Dr. Ogbru. “AINGENS built MACg to match the reality of medical and scientific teams: everything has to be sourced, citable, and reusable.”
Benefits for Life Sciences Professionals
The MACg AI Scientific Slide Generator delivers value across several dimensions:
Availability
The MACg AI Scientific Slide Generator is available now as part of the MACg platform from AINGENS. Organizations can begin with a free trial to experience how quickly MACg can transform existing documents and PubMed results into publication‑ready, citation‑correct presentations. Online subscriptions range from pay-as-you-go to monthly plans starting at $20.
For more information, visit https://aingens.com/macg or contact support@aingens.com.
About AINGENS
AINGENS is an AI company focused on medical and scientific communication, providing tools that help life sciences teams create accurate, evidence‑based content faster. The company's flagship product, MACg, is an AI medical and scientific writing platform that unifies PubMed and web search, AI‑assisted drafting, reference management, citation generation, visualization tools, and now scientific slide generation in a single, secure environment.
MACg is used by medical affairs, researchers, HEOR, medical information, healthcare practitioners, medical writers, and scientific communications teams to streamline the creation of manuscripts, medical information letters, slide decks, educational materials, and more.
For additional information, visit https://aingens.com.