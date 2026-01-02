AINGENS MACg Slide Generator

SUBSCRIBE
January 2, 2026 | 
Columbia, MD — December 26, 2025 — AINGENS, an AI software company focused on medical and scientific communication, today announced the launch of the MACg AI Scientific Slide Generator, a new capability within its MACg platform that enables life sciences teams to transform PubMed search results and scientific documents into professional, citation‑correct slide presentations in minutes.

Designed specifically for medical affairs, clinical research, HEOR, medical information, medical writers, and scientific communications, the MACg slide generator differentiates itself from generic AI slide tools such as Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT, and Gamma by tightly integrating PubMed search, reference management, AMA/APA/MLA citation tools, an AI writing editor, and presentation capabilities in one platform.

“Most AI slide tools were built for business decks, not scientific content,” said Dr. Ogbru, CEO & Founder, at AINGENS. “With MACg, we set out to give life sciences teams a way to search, write, cite, edit, and present in a single, evidence‑first environment. The slide generator is the missing piece that turns literature and internal documents into ready‑to‑present, reference‑correct decks.”

A white oval with blue logo AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Purpose‑Built for Medical and Scientific Presentations

The MACg AI Scientific Slide Generator is a new tool in the MACg AI medical writing platform, which already includes:

  • AI scientific writer (Ask MACg)
  • PubMed and AI web search for open‑access articles and guidelines
  • Reference Collections (integrated reference manager)
  • AMA/APA/MLA Citation Generator
  • Image, chart, and diagram tools

Watch an Overview of The MACg Slide Generator

With the new slide capability, AINGENS now offers an end‑to‑end workflow for searching, writing, citing, editing, and creating scientific presentations in one place.

Key Features of the MACg AI Scientific Slide Generator

Start from Real Evidence: PubMed and Documents

Users begin by selecting “New Slide Presentation” inside MACg and attaching:

  • PubMed search results
  • Society and clinical guidelines
  • Internal PDFs, reports, and existing decks stored in Reference Collections

They then provide direction (e.g., “Phase 3 efficacy and safety,” “MOA and endpoints,” “label update summary”) to guide MACg , and MACg generates a proposed title and description, which can be edited before slide creation.

“We wanted to eliminate the blank slide problem,” said Dr. Ogbru. “MACg starts from your actual evidence, then guides you to the right structure, not just generic bullet points.”

Design the Deck Before You Generate

Within the Setup Presentation sidebar, users can:

  • Edit the title and description
  • Choose the number of slides
  • Select a visual theme
  • Add, delete, and reorder slides before generation
  • Let MACg automatically choose layouts per slide or specify layouts manually

This “design‑first” approach gives teams control of the structure and details prior to generating content, avoiding opaque one‑click decks that are difficult to edit or trust.

AI‑Generated Scientific Slides with Rich Content

Once users click Generate, MACg creates a complete deck that can include:

  • Structured titles and bullet points aligned to scientific sections (Background, Methods, Efficacy, Safety, Limitations, References)
  • Charts derived from study data, evidence tables, or endpoints
  • Tables summarizing clinical outcomes, inclusion/exclusion criteria, or safety data
  • Context‑appropriate images and graphics on each slide
  • Infographics for mechanism of action, pathways, workflows, and patient journeys

All slide content is fully editable in the MACg slide editor:

  • Drag‑and‑drop repositioning of elements
  • AI‑assisted rewrite, simplify, or expand commands
  • Direct manual editing of text in any field

Integrated AMA/APA/MLA Citation and Reference Management

A core differentiator for AINGENS' MACg platform is its citation engine, now fully integrated with slide generation:

  • References are sourced from MACg's Citation Generator and Reference Collections
  • Slides support AMA, APA, and MLA citation styles
  • Slide‑level citations and reference slides remain synchronized as users edit and reorder slides
  • Each citation maps back to a stored document, enhancing traceability, quality control, and audit readiness

When slide content is moved, in-text citations and the bibliography renumber automatically, dramatically reducing manual cleanup often required in standard PowerPoint workflows.

“You shouldn't have to fix citations every time you adjust a slide,” added Dr. Ogbru. “MACg keeps references and numbering in sync across the deck, which is critical for scientific and regulatory audiences.”

Interactive Visuals: Charts, Images, Tables, Infographics

The MACg slide generator leverages AINGENS' image, chart, and diagram tools to create and refine scientific visuals:

  • Generate or update charts when new data or comparisons are needed
  • Insert tables for endpoints, inclusion/exclusion criteria, or adverse event summaries
  • Request new images or infographics when a different visual explanation is required
  • Apply brand‑approved themes, fonts, colors, and disclaimers across all slides

Visuals are tuned for scientific communication, with attention to:

  • Appropriate units and axis labels
  • Clear legends and figure captions

Presenter Notes, Templates, and Export

To support real‑world presentations, the MACg slide generator includes:

  • Presenter notes generation with AI, which can be edited or replaced by manual notes
  • Ability to save completed decks as templates for recurring use cases—medical information responses, journal clubs, product overviews, safety updates, and more
  • Export to editable PowerPoint (PPTX) and PDF, preserving formatting, visuals, and citations

Differentiation from Copilot, ChatGPT, and Gamma

While generic AI slide tools like Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT slide generation, and Gamma are designed for broad business scenarios, the AINGENS MACg slide generator focuses on high‑stakes, evidence‑based communication in healthcare and life sciences.

Key differentiators include:

  • Life sciences–first design: optimized for clinical trials, endpoints, safety, limitations, and fair‑balance language
  • Native PubMed and AI web search integration for scientific literature and guidelines
  • Integrated Reference Collections acting as a reference manager for all content
  • A full AMA/APA/MLA citation generator built into both documents and slides
  • A single platform to search, write, cite, edit, and present, rather than stitching together multiple tools
     

“Copilot, ChatGPT, and Gamma are impressive, but they're not built around PubMed, citations, and regulatory expectations,” said Dr. Ogbru. “AINGENS built MACg to match the reality of medical and scientific teams: everything has to be sourced, citable, and reusable.”

Benefits for Life Sciences Professionals

The MACg AI Scientific Slide Generator delivers value across several dimensions:

  • Speed: Faster time‑to‑deck by starting from PubMed and documents instead of blank slides
  • Accuracy: Evidence‑backed content with consistent AMA/APA/MLA citations and references
  • Consistency: Standardized structures, visuals, and templates across brands and regions
  • Compliance: Brand‑safe themes, disclaimers, and traceable references for regulatory and medical review
  • Efficiency: One unified platform for AI medical writing, literature search, reference management, citations, and slide generation

Availability

The MACg AI Scientific Slide Generator is available now as part of the MACg platform from AINGENS. Organizations can begin with a free trial to experience how quickly MACg can transform existing documents and PubMed results into publication‑ready, citation‑correct presentations. Online subscriptions range from pay-as-you-go to monthly plans starting at $20.

For more information, visit https://aingens.com/macg or contact support@aingens.com.

About AINGENS

AINGENS is an AI company focused on medical and scientific communication, providing tools that help life sciences teams create accurate, evidence‑based content faster. The company's flagship product, MACg, is an AI medical and scientific writing platform that unifies PubMed and web search, AI‑assisted drafting, reference management, citation generation, visualization tools, and now scientific slide generation in a single, secure environment.

MACg is used by medical affairs, researchers, HEOR, medical information, healthcare practitioners, medical writers, and scientific communications teams to streamline the creation of manuscripts, medical information letters, slide decks, educational materials, and more.

For additional information, visit https://aingens.com.

 

