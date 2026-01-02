AINGENS MACg Slide Generator

Columbia, MD — December 26, 2025 — AINGENS, an AI software company focused on medical and scientific communication, today announced the launch of the MACg AI Scientific Slide Generator, a new capability within its MACg platform that enables life sciences teams to transform PubMed search results and scientific documents into professional, citation‑correct slide presentations in minutes.

Designed specifically for medical affairs, clinical research, HEOR, medical information, medical writers, and scientific communications, the MACg slide generator differentiates itself from generic AI slide tools such as Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT, and Gamma by tightly integrating PubMed search, reference management, AMA/APA/MLA citation tools, an AI writing editor, and presentation capabilities in one platform.

“Most AI slide tools were built for business decks, not scientific content,” said Dr. Ogbru, CEO & Founder, at AINGENS. “With MACg, we set out to give life sciences teams a way to search, write, cite, edit, and present in a single, evidence‑first environment. The slide generator is the missing piece that turns literature and internal documents into ready‑to‑present, reference‑correct decks.”