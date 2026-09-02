AIM ImmunoTech Significantly Expands Ampligen® Global Patent Estate with Long COVID Protection Across Europe and the United Kingdom Through 2041

Patent protections establish long-duration intellectual property coverage for Ampligen across major European markets and the United Kingdom

Latest milestone further strengthens AIM’s expanding global Ampligen patent estate across multiple therapeutic opportunities

Follows newly issued U.S. patent covering Ampligen in combination with pembrolizumab for the treatment of cancer

OCALA, Fla., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”) today announced three forms of patent protection in Europe and the United Kingdom covering the use of the Company’s drug Ampligen in the treatment of Long COVID, also known as post-viral long-term symptoms following infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), with patent protection expected to extend through June 2041. The patent is being announced now that the nine-month opposition period under Article 99(1) of the European Patent Convention closed on August 25, 2026, with no opposition filed.

The milestone further strengthens AIM’s growing global intellectual property position around Ampligen and follows the Company’s newly issued U.S. patent covering the use of Ampligen in combination with pembrolizumab for the treatment of cancer.

Together, these recent patent achievements expand AIM’s intellectual property protection around Ampligen across multiple therapeutic opportunities and major global markets, reinforcing the Company’s strategy to build a broad, durable and potentially valuable patent estate around its proprietary dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immunomodulator.

“We believe we are building a powerful and increasingly valuable global intellectual property estate around Ampligen, and the significance of these recent patent achievements extends well beyond any single indication or geography,” said Thomas K. Equels, Chief Executive Officer of AIM ImmunoTech. “Within a short period, we have strengthened Ampligen’s patent position in cancer in the United States and now established protection for its use in Long COVID across major European markets and the United Kingdom, extending through 2041. We believe this expanding intellectual property footprint, combined with Ampligen’s extensive clinical history and broad biological activity, further strengthens the foundation underlying the long-term potential of the Ampligen platform.”

The patent protection includes Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia and the United Kingdom.

The granted claims cover therapeutic double stranded ribonucleic acid (“tdsRNA”) for use in treating patients with Long COVID, including specific dosing regimens and delivery methods such as intranasal, intravenous, and inhalation administration. Ampligen is included within this tdsRNA coverage. The specification further notes that Ampligen has undergone extensive clinical and preclinical testing, including enrollment of more than 1,200 patients receiving more than 100,000 doses, with no drug-related deaths reported and favorable safety profiles observed across intraperitoneal, intravenous, and intranasal routes of administration.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.



AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of its lead product, Ampligen® (rintatolimod), for the treatment of late-stage pancreatic cancer, a lethal and unmet global health problem. Ampligen is a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator that has shown broad-spectrum activity in clinical trials.

For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Cautionary Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “believe,” “potential,” “upcoming” and other variations thereon and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Data, pre-clinical success and clinical success seen to date do not guarantee that Ampligen will be approved as a therapy for any indication. The Company urges investors to consider specifically the various risk factors identified in its most recent Form 10-K, and any risk factors or cautionary statements included in any subsequent Form 10-Q or Form 8-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Among other things, for those statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.



CONTACT: Investor Contact: JTC Team, LLC Jenene Thomas 908.824.0775 AIM@jtcir.com