AIM ImmunoTech Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Highlights Continued Progress Across Pipeline with Strategic Focus on Pancreatic Cancer Clinical Program

OCALA, Fla., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”), today provided a business update and reported its financial results for the third quarter 2025.

“The third quarter was marked by solid and positive clinical and operational execution. Our clinical, manufacturing and regulatory teams are heavily focused on moving Ampligen down a pathway toward eventual FDA approval as part of a combination therapy for pancreatic cancer. We recently reported positive mid-year safety and efficacy data in the ongoing DURIPANC clinical trial combining Ampligen and AstraZeneca’s anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Imfinzi – or durvalumab – in the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and, as an important inflection point, we will release a year-end update by the end of the current quarter. While we have more work ahead, the foundation we are building gives us confidence in our ability to deliver long-term value,” commented AIM Chief Executive Officer Thomas K. Equels.

Additional Recent Highlights

Announced the presentation of data from the completed Phase 2 advanced recurrent ovarian cancer clinical study utilizing Ampligen® (rintatolimod), conducted by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center at the 40 th Annual Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Meeting;

Annual Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Meeting; Granted European Patent No. 4,096,675, titled “Compositions for Treating LONG COVID,” covering compositions of matter of AIM’s proprietary dsRNAs including, for example, Ampligen for use in the treatment of Long COVID;

Secured patent in Japan through 2039 for novel cancer therapy combining Ampligen® with checkpoint inhibitors;

Peer-reviewed article published in Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC) providing evidence of a positive combination effect of Ampligen® and interferon-alpha on tumor growth and subsequent subject survival;

Presented latest positive progress from Ampligen clinical programs in pancreatic cancer at the 5 th Annual Marie Sklodowska-Curie Symposium on Cancer Research and Care



Summary of Financial Highlights for Third Quarter 2025

As of September 30, 2025, AIM reported cash, cash equivalents and marketable investments of $2.4 million.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025 were approximately $607,000, compared to $1.4 million for the same period in 2024.

General and administrative expenses were approximately $1.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $3.1 million for the same period 2024.

The net loss from operations for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was approximately $(3.3 million), or $(1.57) per share, compared to $(3.7 million), or $(6.00) per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024. This net loss includes non-recurring expenses. The Company expects a monthly burn rate of approximately ~ $550,000 while continuing operational efficiencies and a focused allocation of resources. This burn rate differs from the net loss above, as the net loss includes non-cash items and accounting adjustments, whereas burn rate isolates true operating cash outflows.

Please refer to the full September 30, 2025 Form 10-Q for complete details.

On November 17, 2025, AIM filed an extension with the SEC, giving the Company an additional five days to timely file its September 30, 2025 Form 10-Q. That 10-Q was subsequently filed yesterday.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.



AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.



Cautionary Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “believe,” “potential,” “upcoming” and other variations thereon and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Data, pre-clinical success and clinical success seen to date do not guarantee that Ampligen will be approved as a therapy for any indication. The Company urges investors to consider specifically the various risk factors identified in its most recent Form 10-K, and any risk factors or cautionary statements included in any subsequent Form 10-Q or Form 8-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Among other things, for those statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.



