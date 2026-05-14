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Press Releases

Agomab to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

May 14, 2026 | 
1 min read

Antwerp, Belgium, May 14, 2026Agomab Therapeutics NV (Nasdaq: AGMB) (“Agomab”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on fibro-inflammation, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following upcoming industry and investor conferences:

  • ATS International Conference 2026. Poster Board #904 titled ‘AGMB-447, an Inhaled Lung-Restricted TGFβR1/ALK5 Inhibitor Intended for the Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, Shows Robust Anti-Fibrotic Activity and Target Engagement in Preclinical Species and Healthy Subjects’ on Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at 8:15 AM ET in Orlando, FL.

  • H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ. Fireside chat on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 1:30 PM ET in New York, NY.

  • 2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET in New York, NY.

  • JPM European Healthcare Symposium. Wednesday, June 10, 2026 in London, UK.

  • BIO International Convention. Monday, June 22 - Thursday, June 25, 2026 in San Diego, CA.

  • 2026 Leerink Partners Therapeutics Forum. One-on-one investor meetings on Wednesday, July 15, 2026 in Boston, MA.

About Agomab
Agomab is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel disease-modifying therapies for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet medical need. Agomab’s product candidates are designed to target established potent pathways and utilize organ-restricted approaches, with the aim of increasing efficacy while minimizing safety liabilities. Fostering a culture of excellence, Agomab’s mission is to pioneer therapeutics that aim to resolve fibro-inflammation and restore organ function to enable people with these disorders to live fuller and healthier lives.

Contacts
Investors
Sofie Van Gijsel
VP of Investor Relations
E-Mail: sofie.vangijsel@agomab.com
Phone: +1 781 296 1143
        
Media
Gretchen Schweitzer
Trophic Communications
E-Mail: agomab@trophic.eu 
Phone: +49 172 861 8540


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