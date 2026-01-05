Agios to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 14, 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGIO), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering innovative medicines for patients with rare diseases, today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 8:15 a.m. PST / 11:15 a.m. EST.

The live webcast will be accessible on the Investors section of the company's website (www.agios.com) under the “Events & Presentations” tab. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company’s website for at least two weeks following the presentation.

