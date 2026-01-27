SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Agios to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on February 12 at 8:00 a.m. ET

January 27, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGIO), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering innovative medicines for patients with rare diseases, today announced the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET to report its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and business highlights.

The live webcast will be accessible on the Investors section of the company’s website (www.agios.com) under the “Events & Presentations” tab. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

About Agios: Fueled by Connections to Transform Rare Diseases™
At Agios, our vision is to redefine the future of rare disease treatment. Fueled by connections, we build trusted partnerships with communities – collaborating to develop and deliver innovative medicines that have the potential to transform lives. With a foundation in hematology, we combine biological expertise with real-world insights to advance a growing pipeline of rare disease medicines that reflect the priorities of the people we serve. Agios is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.agios.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts:
Investor Contact
Morgan Sanford, Vice President, Investor Relations
Agios Pharmaceuticals
morgan.sanford@agios.com

Media Contact
Eamonn Nolan, Senior Director, Corporate Communications
Agios Pharmaceuticals
eamonn.nolan@agios.com


Massachusetts Earnings Events
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
