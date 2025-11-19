SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Agilent to Participate in Citi’s 2025 Global Healthcare Conference

November 19, 2025 
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that Chief Enterprise Transformation Officer Tom Callihan and Head of Investor Relations Tejas Savant will participate in a fireside chat at Citi’s 2025 Global Healthcare Conference. The event is scheduled for 9 to 9:45 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Miami, Florida.



A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available through Agilent’s Investor Relations website.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customersmost challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.51 billion in fiscal year 2024 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to our Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.


Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Tejas Savant
+1 917-574-4018
tejas.savant@agilent.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Kate Coyle
+1 302-633-7490
kate.coyle@agilent.com

Northern California Events
Agilent Technologies
