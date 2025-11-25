SUBSCRIBE
Agilent Reports Fourth-Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

November 25, 2025 
Delivers solid results in Q4, initiates FY26 guidance

Fourth-quarter fiscal year 2025



  • Revenue of $1.86 billion for the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2025, exceeding revenue guidance and representing growth of 9.4% reported and up 7.2% on a core(1) basis compared with the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • GAAP net income of $434 million; earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53, up 25% from the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Non-GAAP(2) net income of $452 million; EPS of $1.59, up 9% from the fourth quarter of 2024.

Full fiscal year 2025

  • Revenue of $6.95 billion for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025, exceeding revenue guidance and representing growth of 6.7% on a reported basis and up 4.9% on a core(1) basis compared with fiscal year 2024.
  • GAAP net income of $1.303 billion; EPS of $4.57, up 3% from fiscal year 2024.
  • Non-GAAP(2) net income of $1.592 billion; EPS of $5.59, up 6% from fiscal year 2024.

Fiscal year 2026 and first-quarter outlook

  • Fiscal year 2026 revenue is expected in the range of $7.3 billion to $7.4 billion, representing a range of up 5% to 7% reported and up 4% to 6% core(1). Non-GAAP EPS(3) is expected in the range of $5.86 to $6.00.
  • Fiscal first-quarter 2026 revenue guidance is expected in the range of $1.79 billion to $1.82 billion, an increase of 6% to 8% reported and up 4% to 6% core(1). Non-GAAP EPS(3) is expected in the range of $1.35 to $1.38 per share.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$A #BringGreatScienceToLife--Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) today reported revenue of $1.86 billion for the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2025, exceeding revenue guidance and representing growth of 9.4% reported and up 7.2% core(1) compared with the fourth quarter of 2024.

Fourth-quarter GAAP net income was $434 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $351 million, or $1.22 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP(2) net income was $452 million, or $1.59 per share during the quarter, compared with $418 million or $1.46 per share during the year-ago quarter.

“We enter FY26 with confidence and momentum. Agilent is uniquely positioned to lead in life-sciences and diagnostics for years to come,” said Agilent President and CEO Padraig McDonnell. "Our progress this year reflects innovation built on a customer-focused approach that creates real value and extraordinary customer intimacy through a unified commercial organization that delivers a seamless end-to-end experience. Powered by our expanded Ignite Operating System, these strengths continue to unlock operating efficiencies, fuel innovation, enhance commercial execution, and create long-term value for customers and shareholders.”

Financial Highlights

In the first quarter of 2025, Agilent implemented certain changes to its segment reporting structure. Prior-period segment information has been recast to reflect these changes. These changes have no impact on Agilent’s consolidated financial statements.

Life Sciences and Diagnostics Markets Group

The Life Sciences and Diagnostics Markets Group (LDG) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $755 million, an increase of 15% reported and 11% core(1) year-over-year. LDG’s operating margin for the quarter was 22.7%.

Agilent CrossLab Group

The Agilent CrossLab Group (ACG) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $755 million, an increase of 7% reported and 6% core(1) year-over-year. ACG’s operating margin for the quarter was 32.5%.

Applied Markets Group

The Applied Markets Group (AMG) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $351 million, an increase of 4% reported and 3% core(1) year-over-year. AMG’s operating margin for the quarter was 24.7%.

Full Year 2026 and First-Quarter Outlook

Full-year 2026 revenue outlook is expected in the range of $7.3 billion to $7.4 billion, representing growth of 5% to 7% reported and up 4% to 6% core(1). Non-GAAP EPS(3) is expected in the range of $5.86 to $6.00 per share.

The outlook for first-quarter 2026 revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.79 billion to $1.82 billion, representing growth of 6% to 8% reported and up 4% to 6% core(1). Non-GAAP EPS(3) is expected in the range of $1.35 to $1.38 per share.

The outlook is based on forecasted currency exchange rates.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.95 billion in fiscal year 2025 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, information regarding Agilent’s growth prospects, business, financial results, revenue, non-GAAP earnings guidance for Q1 and fiscal year 2026, and the effects of its new organizational structure, operational transformation and market-focused strategy. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Agilent’s results to differ materially from management’s current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, unforeseen changes in the strength of Agilent’s customers’ businesses; unforeseen changes in the demand for current and new products, technologies, and services; unforeseen changes in the currency markets; customer purchasing decisions and timing; and the risk that Agilent is not able to realize the savings expected from integration and restructuring activities. In addition, other risks that Agilent faces in running its operations include the ability to execute successfully through business cycles; the ability to meet and achieve the benefits of its operational transformation, market-focused strategy and cost-reduction goals and otherwise successfully adapt its cost structures to continuing changes in business conditions; ongoing competitive, pricing and gross-margin pressures; the risk that its cost-cutting initiatives will impair its ability to develop products and remain competitive and to operate effectively; the impact of geopolitical uncertainties and global economic conditions on its operations, its markets and its ability to conduct business; the ability to improve asset performance to adapt to changes in demand; the impact relating to or arising from changes to tariffs, import/export or trade policies; the ability of its supply chain to adapt to changes in demand; the ability to successfully introduce new products at the right time, price and mix; the ability of Agilent to successfully integrate recent acquisitions; the ability of Agilent to successfully comply with certain complex regulations; and other risks detailed in Agilent’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2025. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Agilent’s management and on currently available information. Agilent undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

(1) Core revenue growth excludes the impact of currency and acquisitions and divestitures within the past 12 months. Core revenue is a non-GAAP measure. Reconciliations between GAAP revenue and core revenue for Q4 fiscal year 2025 and full fiscal year 2025 are set forth on page 6 and 7 of the attached tables along with additional information regarding the use of this non-GAAP measure. Core revenue growth rate as projected for Q1 fiscal year 2026 and full fiscal year 2026 excludes the impact of currency and acquisitions and divestitures within the past 12 months. Most of the excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy and could differ materially. Therefore, no reconciliation to GAAP amounts has been provided for the projection.

(2) Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share primarily exclude the impacts of restructuring and other related costs, asset impairments, intangibles amortization, transformational initiatives, acquisition and integration costs, net (gain) loss on equity securities and pension settlement loss. Agilent also excludes any tax benefits or expenses that are not directly related to ongoing operations, and which are either isolated or are not expected to occur again with any regularity or predictability. A reconciliation between non-GAAP net income and GAAP net income is set forth on page 4 of the attached tables along with additional information regarding the use of this non-GAAP measure.

(3) Non-GAAP earnings per share as projected for Q1 fiscal year 2026 and full fiscal year 2026 exclude primarily the estimated impacts of non-cash intangibles amortization, transformational initiatives, and acquisition and integration costs. Agilent also excludes any tax benefits or expenses that are not directly related to ongoing operations, and which are either isolated or are not expected to occur again with any regularity or predictability. Most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy and could differ materially. Therefore, no reconciliation to GAAP amounts has been provided. Future amortization of intangibles is expected to be approximately $19 million per quarter.

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
PRELIMINARY
 
 

Three Months Ended

 

Years Ended

October 31,

 

October 31,

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 
Net revenue

$

1,861

 

$

1,701

 

$

6,948

 

$

6,510

 

 
Costs and expenses:
Cost of products and services

 

871

 

 

785

 

 

3,305

 

 

2,975

 

Research and development

 

119

 

 

111

 

 

455

 

 

479

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

428

 

 

397

 

 

1,709

 

 

1,568

 

Total costs and expenses

 

1,418

 

 

1,293

 

 

5,469

 

 

5,022

 

 
Income from operations

 

443

 

 

408

 

 

1,479

 

 

1,488

 

 
Interest income

 

17

 

 

24

 

 

62

 

 

80

 

Interest expense

 

(27

)

 

(32

)

 

(112

)

 

(96

)

Other income (expense), net

 

9

 

 

1

 

 

6

 

 

49

 

 
Income before taxes

 

442

 

 

401

 

 

1,435

 

 

1,521

 

 
Provision for income taxes

 

8

 

 

50

 

 

132

 

 

232

 

 
Net income

$

434

 

$

351

 

$

1,303

 

$

1,289

 

 
 
 
Net income per share:
Basic

$

1.53

 

$

1.23

 

$

4.59

 

$

4.44

 

Diluted

$

1.53

 

$

1.22

 

$

4.57

 

$

4.43

 

 
Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share:
Basic

 

283

 

 

286

 

 

284

 

 

290

 

Diluted

 

284

 

 

287

 

 

285

 

 

291

 

 
The preliminary income statement is estimated based on our current information.

Page 1

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(In millions, except par value and share data)
(Unaudited)
PRELIMINARY
 
 

October 31,

October 31,

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

ASSETS
 
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,789

 

$

1,329

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

1,487

 

 

1,324

 

Inventory

 

1,025

 

 

972

 

Other current assets

 

293

 

 

334

 

Total current assets

 

4,594

 

 

3,959

 

 
Property, plant and equipment, net

 

2,023

 

 

1,778

 

Goodwill

 

4,473

 

 

4,477

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

445

 

 

547

 

Long-term investments

 

133

 

 

175

 

Other assets

 

1,059

 

 

910

 

Total assets

$

12,727

 

$

11,846

 

 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
 
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

570

 

$

540

 

Employee compensation and benefits

 

443

 

 

368

 

Deferred revenue

 

624

 

 

544

 

Short-term debt

 

304

 

 

45

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

406

 

 

398

 

Total current liabilities

 

2,347

 

 

1,895

 

 
Long-term debt

 

3,050

 

 

3,345

 

Retirement and post-retirement benefits

 

126

 

 

130

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

463

 

 

578

 

Total liabilities

 

5,986

 

 

5,948

 

 
Total Equity:
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 125,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding

 

 

 

 

Common stock; $0.01 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 283,054,377 shares
at October 31, 2025 and 285,193,011 shares at October 31, 2024, issued and outstanding

 

3

 

 

3

 

Additional paid-in-capital

 

5,575

 

 

5,450

 

Retained earnings

 

1,389

 

 

750

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(226

)

 

(305

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

6,741

 

 

5,898

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

12,727

 

$

11,846

 

 
The preliminary balance sheet is estimated based on our current information.

Page 2

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
PRELIMINARY
 

Years Ended

October 31,

 

October 31,

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income

$

1,303

 

$

1,289

 

 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

288

 

 

257

 

Share-based compensation

 

128

 

 

129

 

Deferred taxes expense (benefit)

 

(130

)

 

(64

)

Excess and obsolete inventory related charges

 

45

 

 

45

 

Net (gain) loss on equity securities

 

36

 

 

(6

)

Asset impairment charges

 

15

 

 

19

 

Other non-cash (income) expense, net

 

5

 

 

(1

)

Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net

 

(149

)

 

7

 

Inventory

 

(97

)

 

34

 

Accounts payable

 

16

 

 

103

 

Employee compensation and benefits

 

69

 

 

(12

)

Other assets and liabilities

 

30

 

 

(49

)

Net cash provided by operating activities (a)

 

1,559

 

 

1,751

 

 
Cash flows from investing activities:
Payments to acquire property, plant and equipment

 

(407

)

 

(378

)

Proceeds from sale of equity securities

 

8

 

 

 

Payments to acquire equity securities

 

 

 

(5

)

Proceeds from convertible note

 

2

 

 

 

Payments in exchange for convertible note

 

(1

)

 

(13

)

Payments to acquire businesses and intangible assets, net of cash acquired

 

4

 

 

(862

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(394

)

 

(1,258

)

 
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock plans

 

72

 

 

77

 

Payment of taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

 

(29

)

 

(30

)

Payments for repurchase of common stock

 

(425

)

 

(1,150

)

Payment of excise taxes related to repurchases of common stock

 

(10

)

 

(3

)

Payments of dividends

 

(282

)

 

(274

)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

 

4

 

 

1,197

 

Repayments of long-term debt

 

(3

)

 

(600

)

Payments of debt issuance costs

 

 

 

(9

)

Net proceeds from (repayment of) short-term debt

 

(42

)

 

40

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(715

)

 

(752

)

 
Effect of exchange rate movements

 

9

 

 

(2

)

 
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

459

 

 

(261

)

 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

1,332

 

 

1,593

 

 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

1,791

 

$

1,332

 

 
 
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheet:
 
Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,789

 

$

1,329

 

Restricted cash, included in other assets

 

2

 

 

3

 

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

1,791

 

$

1,332

 

 
 
(a) Cash payments included in operating activities:
 
Income tax payments, net of refunds received

$

318

 

$

314

 

Interest payments, net of capitalized interest

$

101

 

$

80

 

 
The preliminary cash flow is estimated based on our current information.
 

Page 3

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND DILUTED EPS RECONCILIATIONS
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
PRELIMINARY
 

Three Months Ended

 

Years Ended

October 31,

 

October 31,

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

Net Income

Diluted EPS

 

Net Income

Diluted EPS

 

Net Income

Diluted EPS

 

Net Income

Diluted EPS

 
GAAP net income

$

434

 

$

1.53

 

$

351

 

$

1.22

 

$

1,303

 

$

4.57

 

$

1,289

 

$

4.43

Non-GAAP adjustments:
Restructuring and other related costs

 

8

 

 

0.03

 

 

5

 

 

0.02

 

 

82

 

 

0.29

 

 

76

 

 

0.26

Asset impairments

 

 

 

 

 

11

 

 

0.04

 

 

15

 

 

0.05

 

 

19

 

 

0.06

Intangible amortization

 

23

 

 

0.08

 

 

25

 

 

0.09

 

 

104

 

 

0.36

 

 

102

 

 

0.35

Transformational initiatives

 

21

 

 

0.07

 

 

6

 

 

0.02

 

 

69

 

 

0.24

 

 

11

 

 

0.04

Acquisition and integration costs

 

4

 

 

0.01

 

 

7

 

 

0.02

 

 

19

 

 

0.07

 

 

12

 

 

0.04

Net (gain) loss on equity securities

 

11

 

 

0.04

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

39

 

 

0.14

 

 

(1

)

 

Pension settlement loss

 

1

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

0.01

 

 

15

 

 

0.05

 

 

2

 

 

0.01

Other

 

5

 

 

0.02

 

 

13

 

 

0.05

 

 

32

 

 

0.12

 

 

17

 

 

0.06

Adjustment for taxes (a)

 

(55

)

 

(0.19

)

 

(3

)

 

(0.01

)

 

(86

)

 

(0.30

)

 

12

 

 

0.04

Non-GAAP net income

$

452

 

$

1.59

 

$

418

 

$

1.46

 

$

1,592

 

$

5.59

 

$

1,539

 

$

5.29

(a) The adjustment for taxes excludes tax expense (benefits) that management believes are not directly related to on-going operations and which are either isolated, temporary or cannot be expected to occur again with any regularity or predictability such as the realized gain/loss due to sale of a business, windfall benefits on stock compensation, and the impact of R&D capitalization under section 174 of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. During the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025, an intra-entity transfer of assets along with the release of tax reserves resulted in a tax benefit for GAAP purposes. This tax benefit is excluded from our non-GAAP results since it is not related to on-going business operations. For the three months and fiscal year ended October 31 2025, management used a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 12.00%. For the three months ended October 31, 2024, management used a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 11.25%. For the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, management used a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 12.50%.

We provide non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share amounts in order to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance and our prospects for the future. These supplemental measures exclude, among other things, charges related to restructuring and other related costs, asset impairments, amortization of intangibles, transformational initiatives, acquisition and integration costs, net (gain) loss on equity securities and pension settlement loss.

Restructuring and other related costs include incremental expenses incurred in the period associated with restructuring programs, usually aimed at changes in business and/or cost structure. Such costs may include one-time termination benefits including acceleration of stock-based compensation expense, facility-related costs and contract termination fees.

Asset impairments include assets that have been written down to their fair value.

Transformational initiatives include expenses associated with targeted cost reduction activities such as manufacturing transfers including costs to move manufacturing, site consolidations, legal entity and other business reorganizations, insourcing or outsourcing of activities. Such costs may include move and relocation costs, one-time termination benefits and other one-time reorganization costs. Included in this category are also expenses associated with the Ignite transformation and company programs to transform our product lifecycle management (PLM) system and human resources and financial systems.

Acquisition and integration costs include all incremental expenses incurred to effect a business combination. Such acquisition costs may include advisory, legal, tax, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees. Such integration costs may include expenses directly related to integration of business and facility operations, the transfer of assets and intellectual property, information technology systems and infrastructure and other employee-related costs.

Net (gain) loss on equity securities relates to the realized and unrealized mark-to-market adjustments for our marketable and non-marketable equity securities.

Pension settlement loss relates to the relief of the US Retirement Plan pension obligation due to increased lump sum payouts over a specified accounting threshold. For the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025, it also relates to the settlement loss that resulted from the transfer of the Netherlands defined benefit plan to an unaffiliated insurance company.

Other includes certain legal costs and settlements, consulting costs, special compliance costs, acceleration of stock-based compensation expense, impact of the difference between current and inflated tariff rates between USA and China for the first two weeks of May 2025 and other miscellaneous adjustments.

Our management uses non-GAAP measures to evaluate the performance of our core businesses, to estimate future core performance and to compensate employees. Since management finds this measure to be useful, we believe that our investors benefit from seeing our results “through the eyes” of management in addition to seeing our GAAP results. This information facilitates our management’s internal comparisons to our historical operating results as well as to the operating results of our competitors.

Our management recognizes that items such as amortization of intangibles can have a material impact on our cash flows and/or our net income. Our GAAP financial statements including our statement of cash flows portray those effects. Although we believe it is useful for investors to see core performance free of special items, investors should understand that the excluded items are actual expenses that may impact the cash available to us for other uses. To gain a complete picture of all effects on the company’s profit and loss from any and all events, management does (and investors should) rely upon the GAAP income statement. The non-GAAP numbers focus instead upon the core business of the company, which is only a subset, albeit a critical one, of the company’s performance.

Readers are reminded that non-GAAP numbers are merely a supplement to, and not a replacement for, GAAP financial measures. They should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures. It should be noted as well that our non-GAAP information may be different from the non-GAAP information provided by other companies.

The preliminary non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS reconciliation is estimated based on our current information.

Page 4

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In millions, except where noted)
(Unaudited)
PRELIMINARY
 
 
Quarter-over-Quarter
 
Life Sciences and Diagnostics Markets Segment
Q4'25 Q4'24
Revenue

$

755

 

$

657

 

Gross Margin, %

 

52.9

%

 

53.8

%

Income from Operations

$

172

 

$

141

 

Operating margin, %

 

22.7

%

 

21.5

%

 
 
Agilent CrossLab Segment
Q4'25 Q4'24
Revenue

$

755

 

$

706

 

Gross Margin, %

 

54.9

%

 

56.3

%

Income from Operations

$

246

 

$

239

 

Operating margin, %

 

32.5

%

 

33.8

%

 
 
Applied Markets Segment
Q4'25 Q4'24
Revenue

$

351

 

$

338

 

Gross Margin, %

 

54.6

%

 

55.0

%

Income from Operations

$

87

 

$

86

 

Operating margin, %

 

24.7

%

 

25.3

%

 
 
Year-over-Year
 
Life Sciences and Diagnostics Markets Segment
FY25 FY24
Revenue

$

2,726

 

$

2,466

 

Gross Margin, %

 

52.3

%

 

54.5

%

Income from Operations

$

536

 

$

484

 

Operating margin, %

 

19.7

%

 

19.6

%

 
 
Agilent CrossLab Segment
FY25 FY24
Revenue

$

2,908

 

$

2,747

 

Gross Margin, %

 

55.4

%

 

56.9

%

Income from Operations

$

946

 

$

925

 

Operating margin, %

 

32.5

%

 

33.7

%

 
 
Applied Markets Segment
FY25 FY24
Revenue

$

1,314

 

$

1,297

 

Gross Margin, %

 

54.4

%

 

55.2

%

Income from Operations

$

301

 

$

312

 

Operating margin, %

 

22.9

%

 

24.0

%


