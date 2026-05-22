Agilent Launches 1290 Infinity III Fluorescence Detector for Confident Trace Analysis at UHPLC Speed

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the launch of the Agilent 1290 Infinity III Fluorescence Detector (FLD), a new fluorescence detector designed specifically for modern ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography (UHPLC) workflows. The detector extends fluorescence detection into the UHPLC era by combining ultra-trace sensitivity, UHPLC-ready chromatographic performance, and routine-ready ease of use.

Designed for use as a standalone detector or in-line with LC/MS systems, the 1290 Infinity III FLD helps laboratories gain more analytical evidence and greater confidence from every injection. The detector preserves narrow UHPLC peak integrity while delivering rich spectral information, supporting confident decision-making in trace-level analysis.

“The 1290 Infinity III Fluorescence Detector is designed to deliver clear customer value by combining ultra-trace sensitivity, UHPLC-ready peak integrity, and richer analytical insight in one workflow,” said Iris Mangelschots, vice president and general manager of the Liquid Phase Division at Agilent. “As laboratories increasingly adopt UHPLC-driven workflows to improve throughput, reduce cost per sample, and accelerate return on investment, this detector provides a differentiated solution that strengthens analytical confidence while helping customers get more value from their systems, methods, and samples.”

As UHPLC adoption continues to grow, laboratories face increasing pressure to achieve higher confidence at trace levels without sacrificing speed, data quality, or scalability. Traditional fluorescence detectors were not designed for the narrow peaks and fast separations typical of UHPLC methods. The 1290 Infinity III FLD addresses this gap through a design optimized for modern UHPLC workflows.

By delivering high sensitivity while preserving chromatographic performance, the detector supports faster method development and easier interpretation of complex samples. When used in-line with LC/MS, it adds orthogonal fluorescence detection to complement mass spectrometric data, providing additional analytical evidence without increasing workflow complexity.

The 1290 Infinity III FLD is designed to add value across a wide range of applications, including biopharmaceutical analysis, food safety testing, and environmental monitoring. Its combination of performance and usability supports laboratories as they scale methods from development into robust, routine operation while maintaining confidence in results.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.95 billion in fiscal year 2025 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

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