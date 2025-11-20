Agilent Announces Cash Dividend of 25.5 Cents Per Share

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced a quarterly dividend of 25.5 cents per share of common stock. The quarterly dividend will be paid on Jan. 28, 2026, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on Jan. 6, 2026.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.51 billion in fiscal year 2024 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to our Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

