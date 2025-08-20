Agenus to Unveil BOT/BAL Strategic Advancements, Key Milestones, and Future Outlook in Virtual Stakeholder Briefing on August 27, 2025

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AGEN #ColorectalCancer--Agenus Inc. (“Agenus”) (Nasdaq: AGEN), a leader in immuno-oncology, today announced that the Company will host a virtual Stakeholder Briefing on August 27, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. ET. The event will feature presentations from senior management and industry thought leaders, offering insights into transformative developments that could shape the future of cancer treatment. The agenda includes a strategic and financial overview, achievements tied to the Zydus partnership closing, patient needs fueling interest in colorectal cancer (CRC) studies, recent data from the botensilimab (BOT) and balstilimab (BAL) program, and an overview of the Phase 3 BATTMAN study in metastatic CRC—plus highlights of upcoming milestones and potential breakthroughs in immuno-oncology. The session will conclude with a live Q&A.

Speakers to Include:

Garo H. Armen, PhD

Founder, Chairman, CEO of Agenus



Jennifer Buell, PhD

CEO of MiNK Therapeutics/ Chair of Executive Committee of Agenus



Richard M. Goldberg, MD

Chief Development Officer of Agenus (joined May 2025)

GI oncology expert with 40+ years in CRC research



Nicholas C. DeVito, MD

Assistant Professor of Medical Oncology at Duke University

Primarily treats patients with CRC and gastroesophageal cancers

Research focused on tumor immune evasion and immunotherapy



Chris O'Callaghan, DVM, MSc, PhD, & Jonathan Loree, MD, MS, FRCPC (CCTG):

Senior Investigators at Canadian Cancer Trials Group (CCTG)

Stakeholder Briefing Details:

Webcast Link | https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/965806302

Audience Conference Call Registration Link | https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I7324292

Conference ID: 73242

About Agenus

Agenus is a leading immuno-oncology company targeting cancer with a comprehensive pipeline of immunological agents. The company was founded in 1994 with a mission to expand patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy through combination approaches, using a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through MiNK Therapeutics) and adjuvants (through SaponiQx). Agenus has robust end-to-end development capabilities, across commercial and clinical cGMP manufacturing facilities, research and discovery, and a global clinical operations footprint. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit www.agenusbio.com or @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.

About Botensilimab (BOT)

Botensilimab is a multifunctional, human Fc enhanced CTLA-4 blocking antibody designed to boost both innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune responses. Its novel design leverages mechanisms of action to extend immunotherapy benefits to “cold” tumors which generally respond poorly to standard of care or are refractory to conventional PD-1/CTLA-4 therapies and investigational therapies. Botensilimab augments immune responses across a wide range of tumor types by priming and activating T cells, downregulating intratumoral regulatory T cells, activating myeloid cells and inducing long-term memory responses.

Botensilimab alone, or in combination with Agenus’ investigational PD-1 antibody, balstilimab, has shown clinical responses across nine metastatic, late-line cancers. Approximately 1,200 patients have been treated across the botensilimab/balstilimab program in phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials. For more information about botensilimab trials, visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About Balstilimab (BAL)

Balstilimab is a novel, fully human monoclonal immunoglobulin G4 (IgG4) designed to block PD-1 (programmed cell death protein 1) from interacting with its ligands PD-L1 and PD-L2. It has been evaluated in >900 patients to date and has demonstrated clinical activity and a favorable tolerability profile in several tumor types.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the botensilimab and balstilimab clinical programs, expected trial initiations and regulatory plans, and the potential benefits of the combination therapy. Words such as “may,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “intends,” “plans,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “will,” “potential,” “game-changing,” “curative,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those described under the “Risk Factors” section of Agenus’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2024 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Agenus cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this release, which speak only as of the date of this announcement. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

