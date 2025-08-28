SUBSCRIBE
Aer Therapeutics to Participate at Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025

August 28, 2025 
1 min read

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aer Therapeutics (“Aer”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel inhaled treatments for mucus-associated lung disease, announced today that Thomas P. Mathers, Executive Chairman of Aer, will participate in 1x1 investor meetings at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference which will take place from September 3-5, 2025.

If you are interested in meeting with the Aer team during the conference, please reach out to your Cantor representative.

About Aer Therapeutics
Aer Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to develop novel treatments for mucus-associated lung diseases such as COPD, asthma, cystic fibrosis (CF) and non-CF bronchiectasis. AER-01(fexlamose) is the first drug specifically designed to target core mucus pathology and mucus obstructions in COPD and asthma, breaking down and liquefying the dense and sticky mucus that blocks airflow. Unlike biologics or other traditional treatments, AER-01 targets mucus directly to clear mucus plugs in the lungs, offering a novel solution to a persistent problem in respiratory care. Aer is supported by a syndicate of premier life science industry investors including Canaan, OrbiMed, Hatteras Venture Partners and Pappas Capital. Learn more at: www.aertherapeutics.com

Company Contact

Thomas P. Mathers
Executive Chairman
Aer Therapeutics
8 Davis Drive, Suite 220
Durham, NC 27713
+1 (617) 642-8677
tom.mathers@aertherapeutics.com

Investor Contact

Kevin Gardner
LifeSci Advisors
kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com


North Carolina Events
Aer Therapeutics
