ADVA Biotechnology and Cellipont Bioservices Showcase Accelerated Transition from R&D to GMP at Advanced Therapies Week 2025

Barlev, Israel, and the Woodlands, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2025) - ADVA Biotechnology and Cellipont Bioservices are proud to announce their participation at Advanced Therapies Week 2025, taking place in Dallas, Texas, from January 20-23, 2025. Together, they will present a showcase study highlighting how their collaboration successfully transitioned a CAR-T process from a complex manual workflow to a streamlined, automated solution, achieving results with enhanced process control and consistency.

Key Takeaways:

ADVA Biotechnology and Cellipont Bioservices to present study highlighting how their collaboration transitioned a CAR-T process from R&D to GMP.

This study emphasizes the capabilities of the ADVA X3(R) Cell Manufacturing Platform, which simplifies and accelerates CAR-T manufacturing by integrating advanced in-process controls, AI, and machine learning.

Study highlights will be presented at Advanced Therapies Week 2025 in Dallas, Texas, from January 20-23.

About Cellipont Bioservices:

Cellipont Bioservices is a premier Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in the advancement of cell therapies. With a team of industry-leading experts, Cellipont is at the forefront of cell therapy development and manufacturing, offering comprehensive solutions from process development, analytical services, to large-scale commercial manufacturing. Our purpose-built facility, combined with our cutting-edge technology and commitment to quality enable us to support our clients in delivering life-changing cell therapies to patients worldwide. Cellipont Bioservices is dedicated to excellence in all aspects of our operations, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients and the communities we serve. To learn more, visit www.cellipont.com.

About ADVA Biotechnology:ADVA Biotechnology specializes in innovative cell therapy manufacturing solutions, offering scalable, flexible platforms that streamline production processes while maintaining the highest standards of quality and efficacy. Our flagship product, the ADVA X3 platform, is designed to support the entire manufacturing workflow, from research and development to GMP production, ensuring seamless integration and optimization across all stages. With a strong emphasis on AI and machine learning, ADVA Biotechnology delivers predictive analytics and adaptive process adjustments, enhancing the reliability and consistency of cell therapy outcomes. Our commitment to cutting-edge technology and excellence in execution positions ADVA Biotechnology as a leader in the industry, dedicated to advancing the field of cell therapy and bringing life-saving treatments to patients around the world. For more information, visit www.advabio.com.

