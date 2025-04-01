Adicet Bio to Participate in 2025 Canaccord Genuity Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel at the Canaccord Genuity Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference being held April 7, 2025.





Details of the event are as follows:

Panel: “CAR T Approaches in the Autoimmune Space”

Date: Monday, April 7, 2025

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), to facilitate durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.adicetbio.com.

Contacts



Adicet Bio, Inc.

Investor and Media Contacts

Investors:

Anne Bowdidge

abowdidge@adicetbio.com

Janhavi Mohite

Precision AQ

212-362-1200

janhavi.mohite@precisionaq.com

Media:

Kerry Beth Daly

kbdaly@adicetbio.com