SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Adicet Bio to Participate in 2025 Canaccord Genuity Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference

April 1, 2025 | 
1 min read

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel at the Canaccord Genuity Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference being held April 7, 2025.


Details of the event are as follows:
Panel: “CAR T Approaches in the Autoimmune Space”
Date: Monday, April 7, 2025
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), to facilitate durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.adicetbio.com.

Contacts

Adicet Bio, Inc.
Investor and Media Contacts

Investors:
Anne Bowdidge
abowdidge@adicetbio.com

Janhavi Mohite
Precision AQ
212-362-1200
janhavi.mohite@precisionaq.com

Media:
Kerry Beth Daly
kbdaly@adicetbio.com

Northern California Massachusetts Events
Adicet Bio, Inc.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Spinal muscular atrophy
Novartis’ Intrathecal Zolgensma Effective in Older Children
March 19, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Recruitment of a key person for a leadership position concept
C-suite
Biotech a Bright Spot for Female Founders Amid DEI Pullback
March 6, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Editorial
Transparency Missing in Action at HHS Despite Leaders’ Calls for Clarity
February 28, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Illustration showing two hands reaching for each other
Job Trends
Getting Jobs Outside of Major Biopharma Hubs Proves Tough, BioSpace Finds
February 27, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel