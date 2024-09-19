ADI-001 Clinical Biomarker Data Demonstrate Robust Tissue Trafficking and Complete B Cell Depletion in Secondary Lymphoid Tissue

-Results highlight ADI-001’s potential as a best-in-class allogeneic cell therapy for autoimmune disease-

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced ADI-001 clinical biomarker data from the Phase 1 GLEAN trial which further reinforces the potential of ADI-001 as a best-in-class allogeneic cell therapy for autoimmune diseases. Notably, ADI-001 demonstrated robust tissue trafficking resulting in high levels of ADI-001, significant chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell activation, and complete CD19+ B cell depletion in secondary lymphoid tissue. These data will be presented by Dr. Blake Aftab, Chief Scientific Officer, at the 9th Annual CAR-TCR Summit on Thursday, September 19, 2024 in Boston, MA.





“These results clearly support the potential of ADI-001 and Adicet’s off-the-shelf gamma delta CAR T cell platform, by demonstrating robust trafficking and complete B cell depletion in tissue, while providing superior exposure of ADI-001 in secondary lymphoid tissue compared to published third-party data reported for alpha-beta CAR T therapies,” said Blake Aftab, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Adicet Bio. “Together, the totality of our findings provide multiple levels of evidence highlighting the significant advantages of our approach and present a compelling opportunity for ADI-001 to extend B cell targeting into tissues, as we look to address a range of autoimmune diseases in the clinic.”

A summary of the results is reported below:

ADI-001 demonstrated significant levels of CAR T cell activation and tissue exposure in lymph node biopsies in the GLEAN trial, with a mean exposure of 236,701 CAR T cells per million across all dose levels, representing a range of 27-64% of total cellular material detected by ddPCR in evaluable biopsies at the 1E9 dose, and exceeding levels previously reported for patients who received autologous alpha-beta CAR T therapies. CAR T cells detected in tissues also demonstrated a robust activation profile, based on in situ detection of granzyme B.

Recently published studies have demonstrated depletion of CD19+ plasmablasts, memory B cells and naïve B cells in peripheral blood using anti-CD20 targeted antibodies, however, these CD20-targeted antibody modalities failed to deplete B cells within secondary lymphoid tissues.

Concurrent with ADI-001 tissue trafficking and activation, complete depletion of CD19+ B cells within analyzed secondary lymphoid tissue was also observed. These results support ADI-001’s potential for achieving complete B-cell depletion in peripheral blood and within tissues.

Adicet is advancing the ADI-001 clinical program in lupus nephritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody associated vasculitis (AAV) and expects to report initial clinical data in the first half of 2025.

About the GLEAN trial

The Phase 1 GLEAN study was an open-label, multi-center study of ADI-001 enrolling adults diagnosed with B-cell malignancies who have either relapsed, or are refractory to, at least two prior regimens.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), to facilitate durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.adicetbio.com.

