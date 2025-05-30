Adaptive Biotechnologies Highlights New Data at 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting and EHA 2025 Congress Demonstrating How clonoSEQ® MRD Assessment is Optimizing Patient Care and Drug Development in Lymphoid Cancers

30 scientific abstracts will be presented using clonoSEQ for MRD assessment across multiple types of blood cancers

SEATTLE, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today announced that its next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based clonoSEQ® test for measurable residual disease (MRD) assessment will be included in 30 presentations, including a total of 14 oral presentations, across the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place May 30-June 3 in Chicago and the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress taking place June 12-15 in Milan. These presentations include notable new data supporting the clinical actionability of clonoSEQ in both multiple myeloma (MM) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

"The breadth of new MRD evidence being shared across various blood cancer types at ASCO and EHA this year highlights the transformative impact MRD is having on clinical care and drug development," said Susan Bobulsky, Chief Commercial Officer, MRD, Adaptive Biotechnologies. "These data presentations are a testament to the central role that clonoSEQ MRD testing now plays in clinical management and drug development across lymphoid cancers, particularly when combined with several clonoSEQ data presentations in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) anticipated at the 18th International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (iCML) on June 17-21, 2025 in Lugano, Switzerland."

Selected presentations include:

Data advancing the clinical actionability of clonoSEQ MRD testing

Results from MIDAS, a phase 3 randomized study of 718 transplant-eligible, newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM) patients, demonstrate the use of MRD status to guide therapy post-induction. (ASCO Abstract 7500, June 3, 9:45-9:57 a.m. CDT, S100bc, McCormick Place Convention Center)

Interim data from ADVANCE, a phase 2 randomized study of 306 transplant-eligible patients with NDMM shows the impact of MRD-guided assessments post-induction (ASCO Abstract 7503, June 3, 10:21-10:33 a.m. CDT, S100bc, McCormick Place Convention Center)

Interim results from VENETOSTOP, a phase 2 study of 66 CLL patients, report the use of MRD status to shorten duration of venetoclax-based therapy. (EHA Abstract PS1568, June 14, 6:30 p.m. CEST, Poster Hall, Milano Convention Centre)

Studies utilizing clonoSEQ MRD assessment as a critical indicator of quadruplet regimen efficacy in multiple myeloma

Results from the phase 3 IsKia study of 151 transplant-eligible NDMM patients demonstrates increased rates of sustained MRD negativity at 10-6 with isatuximab plus carfilzomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone. (ASCO Abstract 7502, June 3, 10:09-10:21 a.m. CDT, S100bc, McCormick Place Convention Center)

Follow-up data from PERSEUS, a phase 3 trial of 709 transplant-eligible patients with NDMM reports the impact of sustained MRD negativity status on progression free survival (PFS) with subcutaneous daratumumab plus bortezomib, lenalidomide and dexamethasone (D-VRd) induction and DR maintenance. (ASCO Abstract 7501, June 3, 9:57-10:09 a.m. CDT, S100bc, McCormick Place Convention Center)

Results from DREAMM-8, a Phase 3 study in 302 patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, found superior PFS and higher MRD negativity rates in patients treated with belantamab mafodotin plus pomalidomide and dexamethasone (BPd) as compared to standard-of-care pomalidomide, bortezomib, and dexamethasone (PVd). (ASCO Abstract 7515, June 2, 9:00-9:06 a.m. CDT E450b, McCormick Place Convention Center)

Data to be presented at ASCO:

Presentation Type and Number Title Presentation Timing B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Poster Presentation

6540 Initial results from a phase II study of dose-adjusted etoposide, prednisone, vincristine, cyclophosphamide, and doxorubicin (DA-EPOCH) ± rituximab (R) + tafasitamab (tafa) for adults with newly-diagnosed (ND) Philadelphia chromosome negative (Ph-) B lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) Sunday, June 1

9 a.m.-12 p.m. CDT Poster Presentation

6543 Brexucabtagene autoleucel (Brexu-cel) as consolidation treatment in adults with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia Sunday, June 1

9 a.m.-12 p.m. CDT Multiple Myeloma Oral Presentation

7500 MRD-driven strategy following IsaKRD induction in transplant-eligible NDMM: Primary endpoints of the phase 3 MIDAS trial Tuesday, June 3

9:45-9:57 a.m. CDT Oral Presentation

7501 Subcutaneous daratumumab (Dara) + bortezomib/lenalidomide/dexamethasone (VRd) with Dara + lenalidomide (DR) maintenance in transplant-eligible (TE) patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM): Analysis of sustained minimal residual disease negativity in the phase 3 PERSEUS trial Tuesday, June 3

9:57-10:09 a.m. CDT Oral Presentation

7502

Sustained MRD negativity in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma treated with carfilzomib-lenalidomide-dexamethasone with or without isatuximab (phase III IsKia trial) Tuesday, June 3

10:09-10:21 a.m. CDT Oral Presentation

7503

Randomized, multi-center study of carfilzomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone (KRd) with or without daratumumab (D) in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM): The ADVANCE clinical trial Tuesday, June 3

10:21-10:33 a.m. CDT Oral Presentation

7507 Long-term (≥5 year) remission and survival after treatment with ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) in CARTITUDE-1 patients (pts) with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) Tuesday, June 3

11:57 a.m.-12:09 p.m. CDT Oral Presentation

7515 Minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity (neg) in patients (pts) with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) treated with belantamab mafodotin plus pomalidomide and dexamethasone (BPd) vs pomalidomide, bortezomib, and dexamethasone (PVd): Analysis from the DREAMM-8 trial Monday, June 2

9-9:06 a.m. CDT Oral Presentation

7516 Daratumumab plus bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone (DVRd) in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM): Subgroup analysis of transplant-ineligible (TIE) patients in the phase 3 CEPHEUS study Monday, June 2

9:06-9:12 a.m. CDT ASCO Oral Presentation

7517

Isatuximab, bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone (Isa-VRd) in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM): Outcomes in patients with 1q21+ status in the phase 3 IMROZ study Monday, June 2

9:12-9:18 a.m. CDT Poster Presentation

7529 Daratumumab + bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone (DVRd) vs VRd in transplant-ineligible (TIE)/transplant-deferred (TD) newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM): Phase 3 CEPHEUS trial cytogenetic subgroup analysis Sunday, June 1

9 a.m.-12 p.m. CDT Poster Presentation

7535 Carfilzomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone (KRd) as maintenance therapy after autologous stem-cell transplantation (ASCT) in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM) Sunday, June 1

9 a.m.-12 p.m. CDT ASCO Poster Presentation

7551

Positron emission tomography with computed tomography (PET/CT) and minimal residual disease (MRD) for efficacy assessment in transplant-ineligible newly diagnosed myeloma (Ti NDMM) patients (pts): IMROZ analysis Sunday, June 1

9 a.m.-12 p.m. CDT

Data to be presented at EHA:

Presentation Type and Number Title Presentation Timing B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Oral Presentation

S112

Safety and efficacy of single-agent subcutaneous blinatumomab in adults with relapsed/refractory (R/R) b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL): results from a phase 1/2 dose expansion study Sunday, June 15

11:30-11:45 a.m. CEST Oral Presentation

S117 Safety and efficacy of AZD0486 in adolescent and adult patients with relapsed or refractory b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia: early results from the phase 1/2 SYRUS study Friday, June 13

5:30-5:45 p.m. CEST Poster Presentation

PF372 Donor-derived, allogeneic CD19/CD22-CAR T cells with myeloablative graft-engineered Allo-HCT for high-risk B-ALL Friday, June 13

6:30 p.m. CEST Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Poster Presentation

PF575 Preliminary results of the ongoing multicenter, phase 2 study of retreatment with venetoclax plus obinutuzumab (ReVenG) in patients with recurrent chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) Friday, June 13

6:30 p.m. CEST Poster Presentation

PS1568 Using minimal residual disease status to guide venetoclax treatment duration in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia: interim results from the phase II VENETOSTOP study Saturday, June 14

6:30 p.m. CEST Follicular Lymphoma Poster Presentation

PF881 Epcoritamab monotherapy demonstrates deep and durable responses at 3-year follow-up in patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma Friday, June 13

6:30 p.m. CEST Poster Presentation

PS2150 4-year update of phase 2 ELARA trial: clinical outcomes of tisagenlecleucel in patients (pts) with high-risk relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma (R/R FL) Saturday, June 14

6:30 p.m. CEST Mantle Cell Lymphoma Poster Presentation

PF882 Minimal residual disease with bendamustine-rituximab with or without acalabrutinib in patients with previously untreated mantle cell lymphoma: results from the phase 3 ECHO trial Friday, June 13

6:30 p.m. CEST Multiple Myeloma Oral Presentation

S201 Phase 2 registrational study of anitocabtagene autoleucel for relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM): updated results from IMMAGINE-1 Saturday, June 14

5:15-5:30 p.m. CEST Oral Presentation

S205 Minimal residual disease-driven strategy following isatuximab-carfilzomib-lenalidomide-dexamethasone induction in transplant-eligible newly diagnosed multiple myeloma: Primary endpoints of the phase 3 MIDAS trial Sunday, June 15

11:00-11:15 a.m. CEST Oral Presentation

S207 A randomized, multi-center study of carfilzomib, lenalidomide and dexamethasone (KRd) with or without daratumumab (D) for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM): The ADVANCE clinical trial Sunday, June 15

11:30-11:45 a.m. CEST Oral Presentation

S208 Analysis of sustained MRD negativity in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma treated with carfilzomib-lenalidomide-dexamethasone with or without isatuximab (phase III IsKia trial) Sunday, June 15

11:45 a.m.-12 p.m. CEST Poster Presentation

PF727

Isa-vrd improves outcomes in high-risk (HR) newly diagnosed transplant-ineligible multiple myeloma (NDMM TI) using the IMS/IMWG consensus HR definition: results from the BENEFIT phase 3 trial (IFM 2020-05) Friday, June 13

6:30 p.m. CEST Poster Presentation

PF729 Isatuximab, bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone (Isa-VRd) in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM): outcomes in patients with 1q21+ status in the phase 3 IMROZ study Friday, June 13

6:30 p.m. CEST Poster Presentation

PF750

Isatuximab, bortezomib, lenalidomide, dexamethasone (Isa-VRd) in patients with transplant-ineligible (TI) newly diagnosed myeloma (NDMM) and plasmacytomas: IMROZ subgroup analysis Friday, June 13

6:30 p.m. CEST Poster Presentation

PF754 Interim analysis of MRD-guided maintenance therapy with belantamab mafodotin and lenalidomide after Auto-HCT in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma Friday, June 13

6:30 p.m. CEST Poster Presentation

PS1722 Positron emission tomography with computed tomography and minimal residual disease for efficacy assessment in transplant-ineligible newly diagnosed myeloma patients: IMROZ analysis Saturday, June 14

6:30 p.m. CEST

*Indicates data to be presented at both ASCO and EHA.

About clonoSEQ

clonoSEQ® is the first and only FDA-cleared in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for detecting and tracking minimal (or measurable) residual disease (MRD) in patients with multiple myeloma (MM) or B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) using bone marrow, and in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) using blood or bone marrow. clonoSEQ is also available in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and other lymphoid cancers and specimen types as a CLIA-validated laboratory developed test (LDT). clonoSEQ is covered by Medicare for MM, CLL, ALL, DLBCL and MCL.

clonoSEQ identifies and quantifies DNA sequences in malignant cells—detecting one cancer cell in one million healthy cells—to help clinicians and researchers assess and monitor MRD with precision over time. It delivers standardized, sensitive results that inform treatment decisions, predict outcomes, and detect relapses earlier.

clonoSEQ is CE-marked under the EU In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR). For intended use details in the EU, see the instructions for use, available on request.

To review the FDA-cleared uses of clonoSEQ, visit clonoSEQ.com/technical-summary.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies ("we" or "our") is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature's most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed. We apply our platform to partner with biopharmaceutical companies, inform drug development, and develop clinical diagnostics across our two business areas: Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) and Immune Medicine. Our commercial products and clinical pipeline enable the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient.

