Adagene to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences - February 17, 2026

SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagene Inc. (“Adagene or the Company”) (Nasdaq: ADAG), a company transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based therapies, today announced that Adagene’s Chief Strategy Officer, Mickael Chane-Du, will participate in one-on-one investor meetings and a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference being held virtually on February 25, 2026 and the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference being held March 8-11, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference (Virtual)

Format: Fireside chat

Fireside chat Date/Time: Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 4:00 PM (Eastern Time)

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 4:00 PM (Eastern Time) Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/CTtthLh2Bi2D9aYoKpvtEv/dtS7TRaWCgaZeyfrqTq4fr



Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat

Fireside chat Date/Time: Monday, March 9, 2026 at 4:20 PM (Eastern Time)

Monday, March 9, 2026 at 4:20 PM (Eastern Time) Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/mT9poctHDNthc6b89WqVjf/YGuPU8kqwpPXi99DMbzQvi



If you are interested in meeting with Adagene management during the conferences, please reach out to your respective conference representative.

A webcast of the presentations will be accessible in the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://www.adagene.com for at least 30 days.

The Company recently presented at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026 held on February 11-12, 2026 in New York City. A webcast of the presentation is available on the Company’s website and directly through the following link: https://event.summitcast.com/view/kbtj9ZAiVkB78KPZiu5dZ9/guest_book?session_id=UrThMmUgypnAbcPU7CUksU.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc. (Nasdaq: ADAG) is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene combines computational biology and artificial intelligence to design novel antibodies that address globally unmet patient needs. The company has forged strategic collaborations with reputable global partners that leverage its SAFEbody precision masking technology in multiple approaches at the vanguard of science.

Powered by its proprietary Dynamic Precision Library (DPL) platform, composed of NEObody™, SAFEbody, and POWERbody™ technologies, Adagene’s highly differentiated pipeline features novel immunotherapy programs. The company’s SAFEbody technology is designed to address safety and tolerability challenges associated with many antibody therapeutics by using precision masking technology to shield the binding domain of the biologic therapy. Through activation in the tumor microenvironment, this allows for tumor-specific targeting of antibodies, while minimizing on-target off-tumor toxicity in healthy tissues.

Adagene’s lead clinical program, muzastotug (ADG126), is a masked, anti-CTLA-4 SAFEbody with FDA Fast Track designation that targets a unique epitope of CTLA-4 in regulatory T cells (Tregs) in the tumor microenvironment. Muzastotug is currently in Phase 1b/2 and Phase 2 clinical studies in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, particularly focused on microsatellite stable (MSS) metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC). Validated by ongoing clinical research, the SAFEbody platform can be applied to a wide variety of antibody-based therapeutic modalities, including Fc empowered antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, and bi/multi-specific T-cell engagers.

For more information, please visit: https://investor.adagene.com.

Follow Adagene on WeChat, LinkedIn and X.

SAFEbody® is a registered trademark in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and the European Union.

Investor Contacts:

Raymond Tam

raymond_tam@adagene.com

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

212-915-2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com