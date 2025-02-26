SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Actio Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming March 2025
Investor Conferences

February 26, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Actio Biosciences, a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging a novel platform approach to genetics and precision medicine to develop new therapeutics that target shared underlying biology in both rare and common diseases, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in March 2025. Details are as follows:


  • TD Cowen’s 45th Annual Health Care Conference
    • Management will participate in one-on-one investor meetings on Tuesday, March 4, 2025
  • Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference
    • Management will participate in one-on-one investor meetings on Monday, March 10, 2025

About Actio Biosciences

Actio Biosciences is leveraging advances in precision medicine to develop new therapeutics that target shared genetics in rare and common diseases—bringing meaningful medicines from one to many. Applying its expertise in genetics, drug discovery and data sciences, Actio seeks to identify programs targeting the underlying cause of disease where biological risk can be minimized to streamline the drug development process and bring forward exceptionally potent and precisely targeted therapeutics. Actio is advancing two lead rare disease programs – ABS-0871 and ABS-1230 – with first-in-class potential for the treatment of Charcot Marie Tooth disease, Type 2C (CMT2C) and a rare genetic epilepsy, respectively. Founded in October 2021, the San Diego-based company is led by experts in genetics and drug development and backed by top healthcare investors. For more information, please visit ActioBiosciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Katie Engleman, 1AB
katie@1abmedia.com

Southern California Events
Actio Biosciences, Inc.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
San Francisco, USA - May 20, 2022: historic Cable Car Powell Hyde Line on turntable at Powell Street terminal at Market Street in downtown San Francisco, California CA, USA.
Pipeline
JPM25 Day 3: AbbVie, Gilead, GSK and Dyne
January 16, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Aerial view of the San Francisco skyline
Pipeline
JPM25 Day Two: Roche, Amgen, Merck, Lilly and Biogen
January 15, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac