Aclaris Therapeutics to Participate in Two September 2025 Healthcare Conferences

August 28, 2025 
1 min read

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel product candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming healthcare conferences in September.

  • On Wednesday September 3, 2025, at 1:00 PM EDT, Aclaris’ Chief Executive Officer Dr. Neal Walker and other members of Aclaris’ senior leadership team will participate in a fireside chat during the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY.

  • On Tuesday September 9, 2025, at 9:00 AM EDT, Dr. Walker will provide a corporate presentation during the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York, NY.

Live and archived webcasts of both events will be accessible on the Events page of https://www.aclaristx.com/. The webcasts will be available on the Aclaris website for at least 30 days.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel product candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of product candidates powered by a robust R&D engine. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com and follow Aclaris on X (formerly Twitter) at @AclarisTx and on LinkedIn.

Aclaris Therapeutics Contact:

Will Roberts
Senior Vice President
Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
(484) 329-2125
wroberts@aclaristx.com


Pennsylvania Events
