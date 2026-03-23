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Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Poster on Results from Phase 2a Trial of ATI-2138 at the 2026 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting

March 22, 2026 | 
1 min read

WAYNE, Pa., March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel product candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that an ePoster on the results from its open-label Phase 2a trial of ATI-2138, a potent and selective investigational oral covalent inhibitor of interleukin-2-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) and Janus kinase 3 (JAK3), will be available during the 2026 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting in Denver, CO. The poster will include results not previously reported from Aclaris’ Phase 2a trial in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

Electronic Poster Details:

  
Title Results from an Open-Label Phase 2 Trial of ATI-2138, an Investigational Oral Covalent Inhibitor of Interleukin-2-Inducible T Cell Kinase (ITK) And Janus Kinase 3 (JAK3), in Patients with Moderate-To-Severe Atopic Dermatitis
AuthorsAjay Aggarwal1, Aparna Kaul1, Loreen Stillwell1, Nancy McGraw1, Robert Mahe1, Rakesh Basavalingappa1, Emma Huff1, David R. Anderson1, Emma Guttman2, Joseph Monahan1, Neal Walker1
 Affiliations: 1Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.; 2Department of Dermatology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY
  

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel product candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of product candidates powered by a robust R&D engine. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com and follow Aclaris on LinkedIn.
        
Aclaris Therapeutics Contact:

Will Roberts
Senior Vice President
Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
(484) 329-2125
wroberts@aclaristx.com


Pennsylvania Events Phase 2 Pipeline Data
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