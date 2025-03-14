SUBSCRIBE
Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

March 14, 2025 | 
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:


UBS Virtual CNS Day 2025
Fireside Chat: Monday, March 17, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Stifel 2025 Virtual CNS Forum
Fireside Chat: Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time

24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat: Monday, April 7, 2025 at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time

Live webcasts of each fireside chat will be accessible on the company’s website, Acadia.com, under the investors section and an archived recording will be available on the website for approximately one month following each presentation.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is advancing breakthroughs in neuroscience to elevate life. Since our founding we have been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. We developed and commercialized the first and only FDA-approved drug to treat hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis and the first and only approved drug in the United States and Canada for the treatment of Rett syndrome. Our clinical-stage development efforts are focused on Prader-Willi syndrome, Alzheimer’s disease psychosis and multiple other programs targeting neuroscience and neuro-rare diseases. For more information, visit us at Acadia.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Al Kildani
(858) 261-2872
ir@acadia-pharm.com

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Jessica Tieszen
(858) 261-2950
ir@acadia-pharm.com

