AbTherx and Dragonfly Therapeutics Expand Antibody Discovery Partnership

Expansion comes after multi-target evaluation with Atlas™ Full Human Diversity Mice demonstrated superior performance in head-to-head study

AbTherx, a biotechnology company pioneering technologies that accelerate antibody discovery, today announced an expansion of its ongoing partnership with Dragonfly Therapeutics (Dragonfly) following a successful multi-target pilot study comparing transgenic platforms.

The evaluation reinforces AbTherx's approach, which combines an industry‑leading track record in transgenic technology development (13 marketed therapeutics) with evolutionary intelligence to generate diverse repertoires of developable, fully human antibodies. Under the agreement, Dragonfly gains access to the Atlas Mouse platform to accelerate discovery of novel therapeutic antibodies across its pipeline of innovative therapeutics.

"We're thrilled to deepen our collaboration with Dragonfly," said Justin Mika, Co-founder and CEO of AbTherx. "This expansion is a direct result of the exceptional performance of our Atlas Full Human Diversity Mice in a rigorous evaluation. The superior hit rates, antibody diversity, binding profiles, and hybridoma stability generated by our platform reflect our deliberate design of best‑in‑class transgenic technologies. We are proud to see our technology validated by a forward-thinking partner like Dragonfly and are committed to supporting their efforts to bring transformative, new therapies to patients."

The collaboration centers on AbTherx's patent‑pending Atlas Full Human Diversity Mouse, an updated industry standard with a strong IP position. This mouse is engineered to capture a broad, human-like antibody repertoire by sourcing VH and VK alleles that represent >99% of expressed human sequences and boost productive B-cell rearrangement to deliver human-like diversity by using functional VH and VK components only and excluding pseudogenes and other non-productive alleles. The transgenes were carefully curated to avoid patented alleles and rare/ethnic variants, therefore minimizing immunogenicity or IP risk, and creating a next-generation platform that improves upon the functional and freedom-to-operate limitations of other models.

Beyond the Full Human Diversity Mouse, the Atlas Mouse platform includes specialized strains designed to address complex discovery challenges, including:

Binary Fixed Light Chain Mouse: Streamlines bispecific antibody development by including two fixed light chain options for simplified chain pairing.

Long CDR3 Mouse: Improves the targeting of buried epitopes on complex membrane proteins, such as GPCRs and ion channels.

AbTherx is committed to enabling access to best-in-class antibody discovery technologies. Through its innovative technologies and a deeply collaborative partnering model, AbTherx uniquely enables drug developers to manage resources, timelines, and technical risk efficiently. The AbTherx platform has seen rapid and widespread adoption across the industry, from top 10 pharmaceutical companies to virtual startups. In the past year alone, AbTherx has initiated over 50 programs with more than 25 partners.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dragonfly has the right to develop and commercialize therapeutic antibodies resulting from the collaboration. AbTherx will receive research payments and is eligible to receive downstream clinical and commercial milestone payments on net sales of products.

About AbTherx

AbTherx is advancing medicine with revolutionary technologies that accelerate and enable therapeutic antibody discovery. Through an exclusive license from Gilead Sciences, AbTherx has released Atlas™ Mice, a suite of novel transgenic technologies designed for unmatched performance and Freedom to Operate. For over 20 years, a core group of AbTherx's scientists have worked together to push the boundaries of antibody discovery technologies, resulting in more than 1,000 successful discovery campaigns and the development of 13 marketed therapeutics. AbTherx's industry-leading team creates transformative solutions to overcome the most demanding challenges in delivering innovative medicines. Committed to making its technologies accessible to all, AbTherx offers flexible partnering models that meet the needs of drug developers of all sizes. For more information, please visit www.abtherx.com .

