Dragonfly Therapeutics

Pictured: NK cells attacking a cancer cell/ selvanegra
Drug Development
Can NK Cell Therapy Avoid CAR-T’s Shortcomings?
While NK cell therapies can potentially avoid the serious side effects sometimes seen with CAR T cell therapies, experts say durability may stall their path to the market.
May 27, 2024
5 min read
Aayushi Pratap
Courtesy Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images
Drug Development
Dragonfly Welcomes BMS-Dropped IL-12 Asset Back into the Fold (Updated)
Bristol Myers Squibb has returned the rights for interleukin-12 immunotherapy program DF6002 back to its original owner, Dragonfly Therapeutics, the companies announced Monday.
February 7, 2023
1 min read
Rosemary Scott
Liu Guanguan/China News Service via Getty
Business
Gilead Snaps Up Rights to Promising Dragonfly NK Engager Program
Gilead and Dragonfly announced their collaboration today, with an end goal of bringing the DF7001 NK engager program designed for patients with cancer or inflammatory diseases.
May 2, 2022
2 min read
Jazmine Colatriano
Business
ONK Snags $21.5 Million for Natural Killer Cell Therapies
ONK announced an infusion of $21.5 million to propel their NK-powered programs towards IND-enabling studies.
January 6, 2022
2 min read
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Two people signing contracts/Courtesy of
Genetown
BMS Licenses IL-12 from Dragonfly in $475 Million Deal
Bristol Myers Squibb plunked down $475 million for the exclusive license to Dragonfly Therapeutics’ interleukin-12 (IL-12) investigational immunotherapy program.
August 17, 2020
3 min read
Alex Keown
Press Releases
Dragonfly Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Susan Altschuller as Chief Financial Officer
August 5, 2024
2 min read
Genetown
Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate DF9001, an EGFR targeting TriNKET®, in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Solid Tumors
May 21, 2024
3 min read
Drug Development
Dragonfly has Received Milestone Payment Following Dosing of First Patient in AbbVie Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating DF4101/ABBV-303
March 5, 2024
2 min read
Genetown
Dragonfly Announces Clinical Collaboration Exploring Combinations of Dragonfly’s DF1001 HER-2 TriNKET® with Gilead’s Trodelvy® in two Cancer Indications
February 15, 2024
3 min read
Drug Development
Dragonfly Therapeutics Initiates Phase 1/1b Study of its IL-2 Immunotherapy in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors
December 5, 2023
3 min read
Genetown
Dragonfly Therapeutics Announces the Presentation of Phase 1 DF1001 TriNKET® Dose Escalation Results at ASCO 2023 Annual Meeting
June 5, 2023
5 min read
Drug Development
Dragonfly Therapeutics to Present Phase 1 DF1001 Monotherapy Dose Escalation Results at ASCO 2023 Annual Meeting
June 2, 2023
3 min read
Business
Dr. Robin Edwards and Dr. David Ferry join Dragonfly’s Clinical Leadership Team to help Manage its Growing Clinical Pipeline
June 1, 2023
2 min read
Genetown
Dragonfly Therapeutics Announces the Publication of Preclinical Data Supporting DF6002, its Extended Half-life IL-12 Cytokine, as A Promising Treatment for Cancer
April 17, 2023
3 min read
Drug Development
Dragonfly Therapeutics Announces All Rights Revert to Dragonfly for DF6002, its Proprietary IL12 Investigational Immunotherapy Program
February 6, 2023
3 min read
