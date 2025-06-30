Abeona Therapeutics® added to Membership of U.S. Small-cap Russell 2000® Index and Broad-market Russell 3000® Index

CLEVELAND, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO) today announced that it was added as a member of the U.S. small-cap Russell 2000® Index and the broad-market Russell 3000® Index as part of the reconstitution of the Russell stock indexes, effective at the open of the U.S. equity markets today.

“Abeona's addition to the Russell 2000 and 3000 indexes, on the heels of ZEVASKYN™'s FDA approval, represents a pivotal moment for the company,” said Joe Vazzano, Chief Financial Officer of Abeona. “This inclusion amplifies our positive momentum as we progress with ZEVASKYN's commercial launch and provides an opportunity to engage with a broader audience of investors.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to the data as of the end of June 2024, about $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell U.S. indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.

Membership in the Russell 3000® Index means automatic inclusion in either the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. The Russell 3000® Index encompasses the 3,000 largest U.S.-traded stocks by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes. Membership in these indexes is updated annually and remains in place for one year. For more information on the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes and the Russell U.S. Indexes Reconstitution, visit the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell and gene therapies for serious diseases. Abeona’s ZEVASKYN™ (prademagene zamikeracel) is the first and only autologous cell-based gene therapy for the treatment of wounds in adults and pediatric patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB). The Company’s fully integrated cell and gene therapy cGMP manufacturing facility in Cleveland, Ohio serves as the manufacturing site for ZEVASKYN commercial production. The Company’s development portfolio features adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for ophthalmic diseases with high unmet medical need. Abeona’s novel, next-generation AAV capsids are being evaluated to improve tropism profiles for a variety of devastating diseases. For more information, visit www.abeonatherapeutics.com.

ZEVASKYNTM, Abeona AssistTM, Abeona Therapeutics®, and their related logos are trademarks of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

