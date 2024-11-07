AbCellera Presents Data on Applications of T-Cell Engager Platform at SITC 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ABCL--AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced new data on its T-cell engager (TCE) platform, to be presented as a poster at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas.





AbCellera’s presentation, which is available for viewing here, describes:

Strategies to address key challenges in TCE development:

CD3-binding antibodies to widen the therapeutic window by generating TCEs with potent tumor-cell killing and optimal cytokine release

Molecules to enhance efficacy for solid tumor indications by increasing T-cell activation and proliferation through costimulation of CD28 and 4-1BB

Application of the platform to two of AbCellera’s TCE programs:

Preclinical characterization of TCEs against solid tumor targets B7-H4 and PSMA show tumor-cell killing and cytokine release profiles that are differentiated from clinical benchmarks

About AbCellera’s T-Cell Engager Platform

CD3 T-cell engagers have the potential to be a cornerstone of cancer treatment. They guide the immune system to find and eliminate cancer cells by binding tumor targets and the CD3 protein on cancer-killing T cells at the same time. However, the development of T-cell engagers has been limited due to challenges with efficacy and safety. To address these challenges, AbCellera developed a T-cell engager platform that includes novel CD3-binding antibodies to expand the therapeutic window for this modality, costimulatory building blocks to enhance efficacy for difficult-to-treat cancers, and discovery capabilities to broaden the range of T-cell engagers to complex tumor targets. AbCellera is leveraging its platform to unlock the full potential of this modality and bring potential new cancer medicines to patients.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) discovers and develops antibody medicines for indications across therapeutic areas including cancer, metabolic and endocrine conditions, and autoimmune disorders. AbCellera’s engine integrates technology, data science, infrastructure, and interdisciplinary teams to solve the most challenging antibody discovery problems. AbCellera is focused on advancing an internal pipeline of first-in-class and best-in-class programs and collaborating on innovative drug development programs with partners. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

