AbbVie’s VRAYLAR® (cariprazine) Now Publicly Reimbursed in Alberta

VRAYLAR® is an atypical antipsychotic medication with partial agonist activity at central dopamine D3 receptors in addition to targeted activity at D2 and serotonin 5-HT1A and 5-HT2A receptors.1

MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced today that Alberta has listed VRAYLAR® (cariprazine) on its Health Drug Formulary.2

This listing is a new step towards more equitable access to mental illness medication in Canada. As up to 90% of Canadians with serious mental illness are unemployed3, public plan coverage is critical for people to access the medications they need to manage their symptoms. VRAYLAR® is already listed in all provinces and by federal programs including Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB), Correctional Service Canada (CSC) and Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) for the treatment of schizophrenia.

"For individuals living with schizophrenia, access to a broader range of therapies can make a real difference in daily life. Public reimbursement in Alberta ensures that more patients can benefit from treatments tailored to their needs, supporting stability and overall quality of life," said Dr. Toba Oluboka, MD, FRCPC, Clinical Professor of Psychiatry, University of Calgary.

Chris Summerville, Chief Executive Officer of Schizophrenia Society of Canada, said ''It is wonderful news that another therapeutic option is now available for adults living with schizophrenia in Alberta to assist them with the symptoms associated with the illness. The Schizophrenia Society of Canada has advocated persistently and passionately for the last several years to now see this medication made available in all provinces."

"We are proud to see increased access to innovative treatment options for people living with schizophrenia in Alberta. This marks an important step forward for a population that continues to face significant challenges in accessing care. As treatment needs vary from one person to another, ensuring a diverse range of therapeutic solutions is essential. This progress reflects our ongoing commitment to improving the lives of patients and supporting the healthcare community in delivering better outcomes," said Rami Fayed, Vice-President and General Manager of AbbVie Canada.

About VRAYLAR® (cariprazine)



VRAYLAR® (cariprazine) is indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. In controlled clinical trials, VRAYLAR® was found to improve both positive and negative symptoms.

VRAYLAR® is also indicated as monotherapy for Bipolar Mania in acute management of manic or mixed episodes associated with bipolar I disorder in adults, and in Bipolar Depression for acute management of depressive episodes associated with bipolar I disorder in adults.1

Antipsychotic medications affect the chemicals that allow communication between nerve cells (neurotransmitters). Illnesses that affect the brain may be due to certain chemicals (dopamine and serotonin) in the brain being out of balance. These imbalances may cause some of the symptoms that could be experienced. The mechanism of action of cariprazine in schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder is unknown; however, it may help to adjust the balance of these chemicals.1

VRAYLAR® is being developed jointly by AbbVie and Gedeon Richter Plc, with AbbVie responsible for commercialization in the U.S., Canada, Japan, Taiwan and certain Latin American countries (including Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Venezuela).

Please consult VRAYLAR® product monograph.

About AbbVie in Neuroscience



At AbbVie, our commitment to people around the world living with neurological and psychiatric disorders is unwavering. With more than three decades of experience in neuroscience, we are providing meaningful treatment options today and advancing innovation for the future. AbbVie's Neuroscience portfolio consists of approved treatments in neurological conditions, including migraine, movement disorders, and psychiatric disorders. We have made a strong investment in research and are committed to building a deeper understanding of neurological and psychiatric disorders. Every challenge makes us more determined and drives us to discover and deliver advancements for those impacted by these conditions, their care partners, and clinicians.

For more information, visit http://www.abbvie.ca/.

About AbbVie



AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio.

For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca.

For more information on AbbVie's complete Neuroscience portfolio, please visit http://www.abbvie.ca/.

