AbbVie to Present at the TD Cowen’s 45th Annual Health Care Conference

February 26, 2025 | 
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will participate in the TD Cowen’s 45th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Management will participate in a fireside chat at 8:10 a.m. Central time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through AbbVie’s Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About AbbVie

AbbVie’s mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people’s lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

