AbbVie Showcases Leadership in Dermatology Research With New Clinical and Real-World Evidence Across Immune-Mediated Skin Diseases at 2026 EADV Congress

AbbVie presents 60 abstracts and presentations from a robust portfolio spanning across alopecia areata, atopic dermatitis, hidradenitis suppurativa, non-segmental vitiligo, psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis

New data for risankizumab and upadacitinib provide further evidence supporting efficacy and safety across diverse patient populations

Data evaluating investigational compounds lutikizumab and zumilokibart will also be presented, highlighting AbbVie's ongoing research in additional mechanisms of action

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced new research across its diverse dermatology portfolio to be presented at the 2026 European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress, September 30 – October 3 in Vienna, Austria. The breadth of data from 60 abstracts, including three late-breaking presentations, reflects AbbVie's expanding portfolio across a wide spectrum of immune-mediated skin diseases, and includes the investigational compounds lutikizumab and zumilokibart, and approved therapies, SKYRIZI® (risankizumab) and RINVOQ® (upadacitinib).

"At EADV, we are excited to share new data that further strengthen the growing evidence base across our dermatology portfolio, including SKYRIZI, RINVOQ and investigational therapies," said Ryan DeMasi, M.D., vice president, global medical affairs, immunology, AbbVie. "These findings underscore our ongoing research in advancing scientific understanding and delivering innovative treatment options that have the potential to meaningfully improve outcomes for patients across a broad spectrum of immune-mediated skin diseases."

Key data to be presented across the following therapeutic areas include:

Alopecia Areata (AA): 52-week data on the long-term efficacy and safety of upadacitinib from the Phase 3 UP-AA trials, alongside new analyses evaluating improvements in patients' quality of life following upadacitinib treatment.









52-week data on the long-term efficacy and safety of upadacitinib from the Phase 3 UP-AA trials, alongside new analyses evaluating improvements in patients' quality of life following upadacitinib treatment. Atopic Dermatitis (AD): Late-breaking presentation of the primary 16-week results from the Phase 2 APEX Part B dose-regimen-finding study evaluating the efficacy and safety of zumilokibart in moderate to severe AD. Results from the Phase 2 APEX Part A study evaluating maintenance and improvement of response with zumilokibart through 52 weeks, as well as efficacy in patients with AD and evidence of type 2 inflammatory comorbidities. Data from both real-world registries and clinical trial settings evaluating the efficacy of upadacitinib in specific patient populations, including those with moderate disease, hand eczema or an itch-dominant phenotype.









Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS): Late-breaking presentation showing how lutikizumab targets neutrophilic inflammation and fibroblast activation in HS. Results from a Phase 2 study evaluating the impact of lutikizumab on symptom burden, disease burden and quality of life in patients with moderate-to-severe HS. An additional analysis of this Phase 2 study will assess the impact on disease severity according to the International Hidradenitis Suppurativa Severity Score System (IHS4) with lutikizumab.









Non-segmental Vitiligo (NSV): Analyses from two Phase 3 trials (Viti-Up 1 and 2) of upadacitinib in adults and adolescents with NSV, evaluating patient-reported outcomes, disease stabilization and repigmentation, week 48 efficacy and safety data as well as week 76 continued repigmentation response. Findings from a phototherapy substudy evaluating the efficacy and safety of RINVOQ in combination with narrow band ultraviolet (NB-UVB) phototherapy and RINVOQ monotherapy after 28 weeks.









Analyses from two Phase 3 trials (Viti-Up 1 and 2) of upadacitinib in adults and adolescents with NSV, evaluating patient-reported outcomes, disease stabilization and repigmentation, week 48 efficacy and safety data as well as week 76 continued repigmentation response. Findings from a phototherapy substudy evaluating the efficacy and safety of RINVOQ in combination with narrow band ultraviolet (NB-UVB) phototherapy and RINVOQ monotherapy after 28 weeks. Psoriasis (PsO): Efficacy and safety results from several real-world and clinical studies of risankizumab in patients with moderate to severe PsO, including adults with high-impact area involvement and Week 52 data in pediatric patients. Other key data include results from a head-to-head trial evaluating risankizumab vs. deucravacitinib in moderate psoriasis patients, and a retrospective, real-world study evaluating the association of risankizumab and other targeted immunomodulators on risk of developing psoriatic arthritis in adults with PsO.









Efficacy and safety results from several real-world and clinical studies of risankizumab in patients with moderate to severe PsO, including adults with high-impact area involvement and Week 52 data in pediatric patients. Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA): A post-hoc analysis of the Phase 3 KEEPsAKE-1 trial will evaluate radiographic progression in patients with active PsA treated with risankizumab according to their risk of joint erosive disease.

The 2026 EADV Congress program is available here, including the late-breaking sessions. Select abstracts and oral presentations from AbbVie include:

Abstract Title Session Details Alopecia Areata Impact of Upadacitinib on Clinician- and Patient-Reported Outcomes Assessing Visible Hair Loss at Key Sites in Patients With Severe Alopecia Areata: Results From Two Replicate Phase 3 Trials Thursday, 1 October 16:40 – 16:50 FC04: Free Communication 4: Hair and nail disorders Upadacitinib in Adults and Adolescents With Severe Alopecia Areata: Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability Results from Week 52 of the Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Double-Blind Phase 3 Clinical Trial Program (UP-AA) Thursday, 1 October 17:10 – 17:20 FC04: Free Communication 4: Hair and nail disorders Atopic Dermatitis Efficacy and Safety of Zumilokibart, a Half-Life-Extended Anti-IL-13 Antibody, in Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis: Primary Results From the Phase 2 APEX Part B Dose-Regimen-Finding Study Wednesday, 30 September 16:15 – 16:30 Session: D1T01.2 - Late-Breaking News Room: Hall A Upadacitinib Targets Multiple Disease-Relevant Inflammatory Pathways and Restores Skin Barrier in Atopic Dermatitis Lesions: Extending Beyond Type 2 Responses Thursday, 1 October 09:50 – 10:00 FC01: Free Communication 1: Atopic dermatitis/Eczema Efficacy of Upadacitinib in Patients With Itch-Dominant Atopic Dermatitis: A Post-Hoc Analysis From the Phase 3 Measure Up 1 and Measure Up 2 Trials Digital e-poster P1558 Real-World Impact of Achieving Optimal Versus Moderate Treatment Targets on Patient Outcomes: Analysis of the PPD CorEvitas Atopic Dermatitis Registry Digital e-poster P1556 Zumilokibart Provides Robust, Progressive Improvement in the Signs and Symptoms of Atopic Dermatitis: 52-Week Results from the Phase 2 APEX Part A Study Digital e-poster P1603 Responders to Zumilokibart Show Durable Maintenance and Deepening of Response Beyond Week 16: Results from the Phase 2 APEX Part A Study in Atopic Dermatitis Digital e-poster P2785 Efficacy of Zumilokibart in Patients with Atopic Dermatitis and Evidence of Type 2 Inflammatory Comorbidities: Results from the Phase 2 APEX Part A Study Digital e-poster P0151 Hidradenitis Suppurativa Lutikizumab Targets Neutrophilic Inflammation and Fibroblast Activation to Drive Response in Hidradenitis Suppurativa Wednesday, 30 September 16:00 – 16:15 Session: D1T01.2 - Late Breaking News Room: Hall A Patient-Reported Quality of Life and Disease Burden in Biologic-Naive Adults With Moderate-to-Severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa Treated With Lutikizumab: A Single-Arm, Open-Label, Phase 2 Study Digital e-poster P1448 Impact of Lutikizumab on Symptom Burden in Biologic-Naive Patients With Moderate-to-Severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa: Results From a Phase 2, Multicenter, Single-Arm, Open-Label Study Digital e-poster P1337 Characterization of the IHS4 Response to Lutikizumab Treatment in Biologic-Naïve Patients With Moderate-to-Severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa: A Single-Arm, Open-Label Phase 2 Study Digital e-poster P1799 Non-Segmental Vitiligo Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib in Adolescents and Adults for Treatment of Non-Segmental Vitiligo at Week 76 and in Combination With NB-UVB Therapy Thursday, 1 October 16:00 – 16:15 Session: D2T01.4 - Late Breaking News Room: Hall A Patient-Reported Outcomes With Upadacitinib in Adults and Adolescents With Nonsegmental Vitiligo: Pooled Results From Two Phase 3 Trials (Viti-Up 1&2) Through Week 48 Friday, 2 October 09:40 – 09:50 FC04: Free Communication 5: Psoriasis Psoriasis Real-World Effectiveness of Risankizumab Versus Other Biologic Therapies After 3 Years of Treatment in Adults With Moderate-To-Severe Plaque Psoriasis With High-Impact Area Involvement Digital e-poster P2617 Efficacy of Risankizumab in Patients With Scalp Psoriasis: A Subgroup Analysis by Affected Body Surface Area Digital e-poster P1110 Risankizumab Versus Deucravacitinib in Adult Patients With Moderate Plaque Psoriasis: 52-Week Results From IMMpactful, a Phase 4 Multicenter, Randomized Study Digital e-poster P2589 Risankizumab Treatment Is Associated With Lower Risk of Developing Psoriatic Arthritis in Patients With Psoriasis Compared to Other Targeted Immunomodulators Digital e-poster P1107 Efficacy and Safety of Risankizumab in Pediatric Patients With Psoriasis in the OptIMMize-1 Phase 3 Study: Results Through 52 Weeks Digital e-poster P1010 Psoriatic Arthritis Efficacy of Risankizumab in Prevention of Radiographic Progression in Patients With PsA at Low and High Risk of Joint Erosive Disease: 5-Year Data From the KEEPsAKE 1 Phase 3 Trial Digital e-poster P0359

About RINVOQ® (upadacitinib)



Discovered and developed by AbbVie scientists, RINVOQ is a selective and reversible JAK inhibitor that is being studied in several immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.1,2 In human cellular assays, RINVOQ preferentially inhibits signaling by JAK1 or JAK 1/3 with functional selectivity over cytokine receptors that signal via pairs of JAK2.1

Upadacitinib (RINVOQ) is being studied in Phase 3 clinical trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, Takayasu arteritis and systemic lupus erythematosus and in pediatric studies for systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, atopic dermatitis, ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

EU Indications and Important Safety Information about RINVOQ® (upadacitinib)1 Indications

Rheumatoid arthritis

RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in adult patients who have responded inadequately to, or who are intolerant to one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs). RINVOQ may be used as monotherapy or in combination with methotrexate.

Psoriatic arthritis

RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) in adult patients who have responded inadequately to, or who are intolerant to one or more DMARDs. RINVOQ may be used as monotherapy or in combination with methotrexate.

Polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis

RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (pJIA) [polyarticular rheumatoid factor positive {RF+} or negative {RF-}, extended oligoarticular], in patients 2 years of age and older who have responded inadequately to, or who are intolerant to one or more DMARDs. RINVOQ may be used as monotherapy or in combination with methotrexate.

Axial spondyloarthritis

Non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA)

RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis in adult patients with objective signs of inflammation as indicated by elevated C-reactive protein (CRP) and/or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), who have responded inadequately to nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

Ankylosing spondylitis (AS, radiographic axial spondyloarthritis)

RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of active ankylosing spondylitis in adult patients who have responded inadequately to conventional therapy.

Giant cell arteritis

RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of giant cell arteritis (GCA) in adult patients.

Atopic dermatitis

RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in adults and adolescents 12 years and older who are candidates for systemic therapy.

Alopecia areata

RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of severe alopecia areata in adults and adolescents 12 years and older.

Vitiligo

RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of non-segmental vitiligo in adults and adolescents 12 years and older who are candidates for systemic therapy.

Ulcerative colitis

RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) who have had an inadequate response, lost response or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a biologic agent.

Crohn's disease

RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease who have had an inadequate response, lost response or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a biologic agent.

Important Safety Information

Contraindications



RINVOQ is contraindicated in patients hypersensitive to the active substance or to any of the excipients, in patients with active tuberculosis (TB) or active serious infections, in patients with severe hepatic impairment, and during pregnancy.

Special warnings and precautions for use



RINVOQ should only be used if no suitable treatment alternatives are available in patients:



- 65 years of age and older;



- patients with history of atherosclerotic cardiovascular (CV) disease or other CV risk factors (such as current or past long-time smokers);



- patients with malignancy risk factors (e.g. current malignancy or history of malignancy)

Use in patients 65 years of age and older



Considering the increased risk of MACE, malignancies, serious infections, and all-cause mortality in patients ≥65 years of age, as observed in a large randomised study of tofacitinib (another Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitor), RINVOQ should only be used in these patients if no suitable treatment alternatives are available. In patients ≥65 years of age, there is an increased risk of adverse reactions with RINVOQ 30 mg once daily. Consequently, the recommended dose for long-term use in this patient population is 15 mg once daily.

Immunosuppressive medicinal products



Use in combination with other potent immunosuppressants is not recommended.

Serious infections



Serious and sometimes fatal infections have been reported in patients receiving RINVOQ. The most frequent serious infections reported included pneumonia and cellulitis. Cases of bacterial meningitis and sepsis have been reported with RINVOQ. Among opportunistic infections, TB, multidermatomal herpes zoster, oral/esophageal candidiasis, and cryptococcosis have been reported. RINVOQ should not be initiated in patients with an active, serious infection, including localized infections. RINVOQ should be interrupted if a patient develops a serious or opportunistic infection until the infection is controlled. A higher rate of serious infections was observed with RINVOQ 30 mg compared to 15 mg. As there is a higher incidence of infections in the elderly and patients with diabetes in general, caution should be used when treating these populations. In patients ≥65 years of age, RINVOQ should only be used if no suitable treatment alternatives are available.

Tuberculosis



Patients should be screened for TB before starting RINVOQ. RINVOQ should not be given to patients with active TB. Anti-TB therapy may be appropriate for select patients in consultation with a physician with expertise in the treatment of TB. Patients should be monitored for the development of signs and symptoms of TB.

Viral reactivation



Viral reactivation, including cases of herpes zoster, was reported in clinical studies. The risk of herpes zoster appears to be higher in Japanese patients treated with RINVOQ. Consider interruption of RINVOQ if the patient develops herpes zoster until the episode resolves. Screening for viral hepatitis and monitoring for reactivation should occur before and during therapy. If hepatitis B virus DNA is detected, a liver specialist should be consulted.

Vaccination



The use of live, attenuated vaccines during or immediately prior to therapy is not recommended. It is recommended that patients be brought up to date with all immunizations, including prophylactic zoster vaccinations, prior to initiating RINVOQ, in agreement with current immunization guidelines.

Malignancy



Lymphoma and other malignancies have been reported in patients receiving JAK inhibitors, including RINVOQ. In a large randomised active‑controlled study of tofacitinib (another JAK inhibitor) in RA patients ≥50 years of age with ≥1 additional CV risk factor, a higher rate of malignancies, particularly lung cancer, lymphoma, and non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC), was observed with tofacitinib compared to tumour necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors. A higher rate of malignancies, including NMSC, was observed with RINVOQ 30 mg compared to 15 mg. Periodic skin examination is recommended for all patients, particularly those with risk factors for skin cancer. In patients ≥65 years of age, patients who are current or past long-time smokers, or patients with other malignancy risk factors (e.g., current malignancy or history of malignancy), RINVOQ should only be used if no suitable treatment alternatives are available.

Hematological abnormalities



Treatment should not be initiated, or should be temporarily interrupted, in patients with hematological abnormalities observed during routine patient management.

Gastrointestinal perforations



Events of diverticulitis and gastrointestinal perforations have been reported in clinical trials and from post marketing sources. RINVOQ should be used with caution in patients who may be at risk for gastrointestinal perforation (e.g., patients with diverticular disease, a history of diverticulitis, or who are taking non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroids, or opioids. Patients with active Crohn's disease are at increased risk for developing intestinal perforation. Patients presenting with new onset abdominal signs and symptoms should be evaluated promptly for early identification of diverticulitis or gastrointestinal perforation.

Major adverse cardiovascular events



MACE were observed in clinical studies of RINVOQ. In a large randomised active-controlled study of tofacitinib (another JAK inhibitor) in RA patients ≥50 years of age with ≥1 additional CV risk factor, a higher rate of MACE, defined as CV death, non-fatal myocardial infarction and non-fatal stroke, was observed with tofacitinib compared to TNF inhibitors. Therefore, in patients ≥65 years of age, patients who are current or past long-time smokers, and patients with history of atherosclerotic CV disease or other CV risk factors, RINVOQ should only be used if no suitable treatment alternatives are available.

Lipids



RINVOQ treatment was associated with dose-dependent increases in lipid parameters, including total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

Hepatic transaminase elevations



Treatment with RINVOQ was associated with an increased incidence of liver enzyme elevation. Hepatic transaminases must be evaluated at baseline and thereafter according to routine patient management. If alanine transaminase (ALT) or aspartate transaminase (AST) increases are observed and drug-induced liver injury is suspected, RINVOQ should be interrupted until this diagnosis is excluded.

Venous thromboembolism



Events of deep venous thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE) were observed in clinical trials for RINVOQ. In a large randomised active-controlled study of tofacitinib (another JAK inhibitor) in RA patients ≥50 years of age with ≥1 additional CV risk factor, a dose‑dependent higher rate of VTE including DVT and PE was observed with tofacitinib compared to TNF inhibitors. In patients with CV or malignancy risk factors, RINVOQ should only be used if no suitable treatment alternatives are available. In patients with known VTE risk factors other than CV or malignancy risk factors (e.g. previous VTE, patients undergoing major surgery, immobilisation, use of combined hormonal contraceptives or hormone replacement therapy, and inherited coagulation disorder), RINVOQ should be used with caution. Patients should be re-evaluated periodically to assess for changes in VTE risk. Promptly evaluate patients with signs and symptoms of VTE and discontinue RINVOQ in patients with suspected VTE.

Retinal vein occlusion



Retinal vein occlusion has been reported in patients treated with JAK inhibitors, including upadacitinib. Patients should be advised to promptly seek medical care in case they experience symptoms suggestive of retinal vein occlusion.

Hypersensitivity reactions



Serious hypersensitivity reactions such as anaphylaxis and angioedema have been reported in patients receiving RINVOQ. If a clinically significant hypersensitivity reaction occurs, discontinue RINVOQ and institute appropriate therapy.

Hypoglycemia in patients treated for diabetes



There have been reports of hypoglycemia following initiation of JAK inhibitors, including RINVOQ, in patients receiving medication for diabetes. Dose adjustment of anti-diabetic medication may be necessary in the event that hypoglycemia occurs.

Medication residue in stool



Reports of medication residue in stool or ostomy output have occurred in patients taking RINVOQ tablets. Most reports described anatomic (e.g., ileostomy, colostomy, intestinal resection) or functional gastrointestinal conditions with shortened gastrointestinal transit times. Patients should be instructed to contact their healthcare professional if medication residue is observed repeatedly. Patients should be clinically monitored, and alternative treatment should be considered if there is an inadequate therapeutic response.

Giant cell arteritis



RINVOQ monotherapy should not be used for the treatment of acute relapses as efficacy in this setting has not been established. Corticosteroids should be given according to medical judgement and practice guidelines.

Excipients with known effect



RINVOQ 1 mg/ml oral solution contains 0.3 mg sodium benzoate in each ml.

Adverse reactions



The most commonly reported adverse reactions in RA, PsA, and axSpA clinical trials (≥2% of patients in at least one of the indications) with RINVOQ 15 mg were upper respiratory tract infections, blood creatine phosphokinase (CPK) increased, ALT increased, bronchitis, nausea, neutropenia, cough, AST increased, and hypercholesterolemia. Overall, the safety profile observed in patients with psoriatic arthritis or active axial spondyloarthritis treated with RINVOQ 15 mg was consistent with the safety profile observed in patients with RA.

The most commonly reported adverse reactions in AD trials (≥2% of patients) with

RINVOQ 15 mg or 30 mg were upper respiratory tract infection, acne, herpes simplex, headache, blood CPK increased, cough, folliculitis, abdominal pain, nausea, neutropenia, pyrexia, and influenza. Dose dependent increased risks of infection and herpes zoster were observed with RINVOQ. The safety profile for RINVOQ 15 mg and 30 mg in adolescents was similar to that in adults. With long-term exposure, skin papilloma was reported in adolescents in the RINVOQ 15 mg and 30 mg groups.

The most commonly reported adverse reactions in the UC and CD trials (≥3% of patients) with RINVOQ 45 mg, 30 mg or 15 mg were upper respiratory tract infection, pyrexia, blood CPK increased, anemia, headache, acne, herpes zoster, neutropenia, rash, pneumonia, hypercholesterolemia, bronchitis, AST increased, fatigue, folliculitis, ALT increased, herpes simplex, and influenza. The overall safety profile observed in patients with UC was generally consistent with that observed in patients with RA. Overall, the safety profile observed in patients with CD treated with RINVOQ was consistent with the known safety profile for RINVOQ.

Overall, the safety profile observed in patients with GCA treated with RINVOQ 15 mg was generally consistent with the known safety profile for RINVOQ.

Overall, the safety profile observed in paediatric patients with pJIA treated with RINVOQ was consistent with the known safety profile of RINVOQ.

The safety profile of RINVOQ 15 mg and 30 mg observed in patients with alopecia areata was generally consistent with the known safety profile in patients with atopic dermatitis.

The safety profile of RINVOQ 15 mg observed in patients with vitiligo was generally consistent with the known safety profile in patients with atopic dermatitis. A higher incidence of hypercholesterolemia was observed in patients with vitiligo treated with RINVOQ 15 mg compared to placebo.

The most common serious adverse reactions were serious infections.

The safety profile of RINVOQ with long term treatment was generally similar to the safety profile during the placebo-controlled period across indications.

RINVOQ is available in 15 mg, 30 mg, and 45 mg prolonged-release tablets and 1 mg/ml oral solution. RINVOQ tablets and RINVOQ oral solution are not bioequivalent. Refer to the Summary of Product Characteristics for posology and method of administration.

This is not a complete summary of all safety information.

See RINVOQ full Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) at http://www.ema.europa.eu

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

About SKYRIZI®



SKYRIZI is an interleukin (IL)-23 inhibitor that selectively blocks IL-23 by binding to its p19 subunit. IL-23, a cytokine involved in inflammatory processes, is thought to be linked to a number of chronic immune-mediated diseases.3 SKYRIZI is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.3,4

EU Indications and Important Safety Information about SKYRIZI® (risankizumab)3

Indications

Skyrizi (risankizumab) is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy.

Skyrizi is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in children and adolescents from the age of 6 years who are candidates for systemic therapy.

Skyrizi, alone or in combination with methotrexate (MTX), is indicated for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in adults who have had an inadequate response or who have been intolerant to one or more disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs).

Skyrizi is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease who have had an inadequate response to, lost response to, or were intolerant to conventional therapy or a biologic therapy.

Skyrizi is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis who have had an inadequate response to, lost response to, or were intolerant to conventional therapy or a biologic therapy.

Important Safety Information

Risankizumab is contraindicated in patients hypersensitive to the active substance or to any of the excipients, and in patients with clinically important active infections (e.g. active tuberculosis).

Risankizumab may increase the risk of infection. In patients with a chronic infection, a history of recurrent infection, or known risk factors for infection, risankizumab should be used with caution.

Treatment with risankizumab should not be initiated in patients with any clinically important active infection until the infection resolves or is adequately treated.

Patients treated with risankizumab should be instructed to seek medical advice if signs or symptoms of clinically important chronic or acute infection occur. If a patient develops such an infection or is not responding to standard therapy for the infection, the patient should be closely monitored and risankizumab should not be administered until the infection resolves.

Prior to initiating treatment with risankizumab, patients should be evaluated for tuberculosis (TB) infection. Patients receiving risankizumab should be monitored for signs and symptoms of active TB. Anti-TB therapy should be considered prior to initiating risankizumab in patients with a past history of latent or active TB in whom an adequate course of treatment cannot be confirmed.

Prior to initiating therapy with risankizumab, completion of all appropriate immunizations should be considered according to current immunization guidelines. If a patient has received live vaccination (viral or bacterial), it is recommended to wait at least 4 weeks prior to starting treatment with risankizumab. Patients treated with risankizumab should not receive live vaccines during treatment and for at least 21 weeks after treatment.

Serious hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, have been reported with use of risankizumab. If a serious hypersensitivity reaction occurs, administration of risankizumab should be discontinued immediately and appropriate therapy initiated.

The most frequently reported adverse reactions were upper respiratory infections (13% in psoriasis, 15.6% in Crohn's disease and 26.2% in ulcerative colitis).

Commonly (≥ 1/100 to < 1/10) reported adverse reactions included tinea infections, headache, pruritus, rash, eczema, fatigue, and injection site reactions.

This is not a complete summary of all safety information.

See Skyrizi full Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) at http://www.ema.europa.eu

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

About lutikizumab



Lutikizumab is a dual-variable-domain interleukin (IL) 1α/1β antagonist being investigated in several immune-mediated diseases, including HS and ulcerative colitis. Studies have shown IL 1α and 1β are elevated in HS lesions.5,6 Lutikizumab is an investigational agent and is not approved by regulatory authorities. Safety and efficacy have not been established.

About zumilokibart



Zumilokibart is a novel, high-affinity humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-13 (IL-13) preventing the formation of the IL-13Rα1-IL4Rα heterodimer being investigated in AD. Zumilokibart is engineered for extended half-life, with clinical data demonstrating a half-life of approximately 77 days in humans.7 Zumilokibart is an investigational agent and is not approved by regulatory authorities. Safety and efficacy have not been established.

About AbbVie in Immunology



AbbVie is relentless in our pursuit to redefine the standard of care for patients living with immune-mediated conditions, with the goal of helping them live a life free from the limitations of their disease. For more than 20 years, AbbVie has led and helped shape the field of immunology through groundbreaking science and trusted medicines. Building on deep expertise across gastroenterology, rheumatology and dermatology, and other areas of high unmet need, we continue to invest in a broad and differentiated pipeline – spanning innovative modalities, novel mechanisms of action and next-generation approaches designed to conquer the complex biology underlying immune-mediated disease.

Today, more than 1 million patients worldwide are treated with AbbVie's immunology medicines, approved in more than 175 countries across 20+ immune-mediated diseases that impact adult and pediatric populations. As we work to strengthen our legacy and drive the next wave of innovation, we remain focused on delivering meaningful progress for patients and expanding access to our medicines. For more information, please visit www.abbvie.com/immunology.

About AbbVie



AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements



Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

References

RINVOQ. Summary of product characteristics. AbbVie; 2026. Pipeline. AbbVie. 2026. Accessed September 8, 2026. https://www.abbvie.com/our-science/pipeline.html Skyrizi. Summary of product characteristics. AbbVie; 2026. SKYRIZI [package insert]. North Chicago, IL: AbbVie Inc. van der Zee HH, de Ruiter L, van den Broecke DG, et al. Elevated levels of tumour necrosis factor (TNF)-α, interleukin (IL)-1β and IL-10 in hidradenitis suppurativa skin: a rationale for targeting TNF-α and IL-1β. Br J Dermatol. 2011;164(6):1292-1298. doi:10.1111/j.1365-2133.2011.10254.x Kanni T, Tzanetakou V, Savva A, et al. Compartmentalized Cytokine Responses in Hidradenitis Suppurativa. PLoS One. 2015;10(6):e0130522. doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0130522 Lim XQ, Winter E, Nograles K, et al. A First-in-Human, Single- and Multiple-Dose Study of APG777, a Half-Life-Extended Anti-IL-13 Monoclonal Antibody, in Healthy Volunteers. Clin Transl Sci. 2025;18(12):e70456. doi:10.1111/cts.70456

Global Media: Mary Byun mary.byun@abbvie.com Investors: Liz Shea liz.shea@abbvie.com







U.S. Media: Carleigh Kmetz carleigh.kmetz@abbvie.com





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SOURCE AbbVie