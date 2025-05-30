AbbVie Partners with Chicago Cubs on “Striking Out Cancer”

Chicago-based institutions aim to create greater awareness for cancer advocacy and to support non-profit cancer organizations

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced a multi-year partnership with the Chicago Cubs to support people living with cancer through a campaign called "Striking Out Cancer" which starts today when the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds. As part of the first year of the partnership, AbbVie will make a $233 donation for every strikeout by a Chicago Cubs pitcher at home during the 2025 regular season. The donation amount is in honor of the approximately 233 Americans diagnosed with cancer every hour, according to the American Cancer Society. 1

"Every strikeout this Chicago Cubs season is more than a statistic on the scoreboard – it is a step forward in supporting those living with and fighting cancer," said Tracie Haas, senior vice president, corporate affairs, AbbVie. "Together with our hometown partner the Chicago Cubs, we aim to create greater awareness for cancer advocacy and to make a remarkable impact for those living with cancer worldwide."

The total amount raised throughout the 2025 regular season will be donated to Cubs Charities in support of not-for-profit organizations working to advance the fight against cancer. This year's donations will be provided to Conquer Cancer®, the ASCO Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization focused on accelerating breakthroughs in lifesaving research and empowering people everywhere to conquer cancer, among other cancer not-for-profit organizations.

The campaign aligns with AbbVie's mission as a global biopharmaceutical company that discovers and delivers transformative medicines that help to solve serious health issues across several therapeutic areas including immunology, oncology, neuroscience and eye care, and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. In oncology, AbbVie's therapies for leukemias, lymphomas, lung and gynecological cancers are helping patients across the world.

"We're honored to team up with AbbVie and do our part to help strikeout cancer," said Alex Seyferth, vice president, Cubs Corporate Partnerships. "Every dollar raised will go to organizations on the front line of fighting this terrible disease. Together, the Cubs and AbbVie are committed to raising awareness and donations to help those impacted by cancer."

"We're incredibly grateful to be a beneficiary of the 'Striking Out Cancer' campaign," said Nancy R. Daly, chief executive officer, Conquer Cancer. "The support from AbbVie and Cubs Charities is vital, enabling us to advance our critical work and bringing us closer to achieving our vision of a world where cancer is prevented or cured, and every survivor is healthy."

The "Striking Out Cancer" campaign launches in May 2025 and will run through the end of the 2025 Chicago Cubs regular season in its first year.

About AbbVie



AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, oncology, neuroscience and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

About the Chicago Cubs



The Chicago Cubs franchise, a charter member of Major League Baseball's National League since 1876, has won the National League pennant 17 times and was the first team to win back-to-back World Series titles in the 1907 and 1908 seasons. In 2016, the Chicago Cubs made history again when the team won its first World Series in 108 years, ending the longest championship drought in North American sports. Known for its ivy-covered outfield walls, hand-operated scoreboard and famous Marquee, iconic Wrigley Field has been the home of the Chicago Cubs since 1916 and is the second oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball. In 2009, the Ricketts family assumed ownership of the Chicago Cubs. The organization's three main goals are: Win the World Series, Create the World's Best Guest Experience and Be a Good Neighbor. For more information, visit www.cubs.com.

About Cubs Charities



Cubs Charities is a nonprofit that mobilizes the power of sport to champion youth, families and communities. Cubs Charities' work is focused on sports-based youth development and academic programming, investments in safe places to play and strategic grantmaking. Since 2009, Cubs Charities has invested more than $51 million in people, places and programs across Chicago. Cubs Charities is a leader among professional sports teams in its creation, execution and delivery of quality, sports-based youth development programming. Today, Cubs Charities' portfolio includes programs that provide children and youth with skilled coaches, quality programming and safe and accessible places to play the game. Learn more at www.cubscharities.org. and follow @CubsCharities on social media.

About Conquer Cancer®, the ASCO Foundation



Conquer Cancer funds research for every cancer, to help every patient, everywhere. Since 1984, its Grants & Awards program has awarded more than $203 million through more than 9,800 grants and awards to improve cancer care and accelerate breakthroughs in clinical and translational oncology research. Conquer Cancer donors support vital programs needed to deliver the highest quality patient care and share a vision of a world where cancer is prevented or cured, and every survivor is healthy. For more information visit CONQUER.ORG.

