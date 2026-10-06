AbbVie and Genmab Announce Epcoritamab in Combination with R-CHOP Demonstrates Significant Improvement in Progression-Free Survival versus R-CHOP in Patients with Newly Diagnosed Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

EPCORE DLBCL-2 is the first Phase 3 study of a bispecific antibody combination therapy to demonstrate statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) in frontline diagnosed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) patients

Based on the topline results, Genmab and AbbVie will engage global regulatory authorities

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) today announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 EPCORE DLBCL-2 trial evaluating fixed treatment duration epcoritamab, a T-cell engaging bispecific antibody administered subcutaneously, in combination with standard of care rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin hydrochloride, vincristine, and prednisone (R-CHOP), compared to R-CHOP alone, in newly diagnosed patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) with an International Prognostic Index (IPI) score of 2 to 5. The trial demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) in DLBCL patients with an IPI score of 2 to 5. The risk of disease progression or death was reduced by 51% (HR 0.49 [95% CI 0.36, 0.67]; p-value < 0.0001). The safety profile of epcoritamab when administered in combination with standard of care R-CHOP was generally well tolerated and consistent with the previously reported safety profiles of the individual agents (epcoritamab and R-CHOP).

"DLBCL is an aggressive disease and the need to advance treatment options is critical. These positive topline results suggest that epcoritamab combined with R-CHOP could offer a potential new standard of care in newly diagnosed DLBCL patients," said Daejin Abidoye, MD, Vice President, Therapeutic Area Head, Oncology, Solid Tumor and Hematology, AbbVie. "The findings further strengthen our understanding and potential of bispecifics across the lymphoma treatment landscape, as we work to address urgent needs in this patient population."

"These topline results of epcoritamab in combination with R-CHOP mark the first Phase 3 study to demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival in patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL treated with a bispecific antibody combination and have the potential to reshape the frontline treatment landscape," said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab. "While treatment advances have improved outcomes for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, options for newly diagnosed patients remain limited, reinforcing the need for additional therapies that can treat as many patients as possible in the frontline setting."

"As an investigator with firsthand experience in both the landmark trial that established R-CHOP as a standard of care nearly 25 years ago and EPCORE DLBCL-2, it is particularly meaningful to see the potential benefit of bispecific antibody therapy in newly diagnosed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma," said Gilles Salles, MD, PhD, Chief of the Lymphoma Service and holder of the Steven A. Greenberg Chair at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. "The 51% reduction in the risk of progression or death is clinically meaningful and highly relevant to everyday practice. These results have the potential to be practice-changing and could mark an important step forward in bringing the opportunity of cure to more patients."

This was the first planned efficacy interim analysis of the EPCORE DLBCL-2 study and, based on the significant benefit, the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) recommended unblinding the study.

DLBCL is the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) worldwide, accounting for approximately 25-30 percent of all NHL cases. i,ii

Epcoritamab plus R-CHOP is an investigational combination not approved by regulatory authorities. AbbVie and Genmab will engage global regulatory authorities to determine next steps. Data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical meeting.

About the EPCORE® DLBCL-2 Trial



EPCORE DLBCL-2 (NCT05578976) is a global Phase 3 open label, multi-center, randomized trial to evaluate the efficacy of fixed duration, subcutaneous epcoritamab (GEN3013, DuoBody®-CD3xCD20) and standard of care rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin hydrochloride, vincristine, and prednisone (R-CHOP) compared to R-CHOP alone in patients with newly diagnosed large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). The trial enrolled subjects with an International Prognostic Index (IPI) score of 2 to 5, including patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, not otherwise specified (DLBCL, NOS), high-grade B-Cell lymphoma (HGBL) with MYC and BCL2 and/or BCL6 rearrangements, follicular lymphoma grade 3B (FL3B), T-cell/histiocyte-rich large B-Cell lymphoma (TCHR LBLC), and Epstein-Barr Virus-positive diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (EBV+ DLBCL). The primary endpoint is PFS in participants with an International Prognostic Index (IPI) of 3-5 and the key secondary endpoint is PFS in total participants (IPI score of 2-5). The risk of disease progression or death for the primary endpoint population was reduced by 51% (HR 0.49 [95% CI 0.35, 0.69]; p-value < 0.0001). Patients were randomized 2:1 to receive a fixed-duration regimen of epcoritamab plus R-CHOP for six cycles followed by epcoritamab alone for two cycles, or R-CHOP for six cycles followed by rituximab for two cycles. The trial started on February 8, 2023, and is ongoing.

More information on this trial can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05578976 (NCT: NCT05578976).

About Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma



Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) worldwide, accounting for approximately 25-30 percent of all NHL cases.iii,iv In the U.S., there are approximately 25,000 new cases of DLBCL diagnosed each year.v DLBCL can arise in lymph nodes as well as in organs outside of the lymphatic system, occurs more commonly in the elderly and is slightly more prevalent in men.vi,vii DLBCL is a fast-growing type of NHL, a cancer that develops in the lymphatic system and affects B-cell lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell. For many people living with DLBCL, their cancer either relapses, which means it may return after treatment, or becomes refractory, meaning it does not respond to treatment. Although new therapies have become available, treatment management can remain a challenge.iv,viii

About Epcoritamab



Epcoritamab is an IgG1-bispecific antibody created using Genmab's proprietary DuoBody technology and administered subcutaneously. Genmab's DuoBody-CD3 technology is designed to direct cytotoxic T cells selectively to elicit an immune response toward target cell types. Epcoritamab is designed to simultaneously bind to CD3 on T cells and CD20 on B cells and induces T-cell-mediated killing of CD20+ cells.ix

Epcoritamab (approved under the brand name EPKINLY® in the U.S. and Japan, and TEPKINLY® in the EU) has received regulatory approval in certain lymphoma indications in more than 65 countries. Where approved, epcoritamab is a readily accessible therapy. Epcoritamab is being co-developed by AbbVie and Genmab as part of the companies' oncology collaboration. The companies share commercial responsibilities in the U.S. and Japan, with AbbVie responsible for further global commercialization. Both companies will pursue additional international regulatory approvals for the relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL) indication and additional approvals for the R/R diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) indication.

AbbVie and Genmab continue to evaluate the use of epcoritamab as a monotherapy, and in combination, across lines of therapy in a range of hematologic malignancies. This includes a trial evaluating epcoritamab in combination with lenalidomide and rituximab (R2) compared to chemoimmunotherapy in patients with previously untreated FL (NCT06191744). The safety and efficacy of epcoritamab has not been established for these investigational uses. Please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov for more information.

What is EPKINLY?



EPKINLY is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with:

certain types of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) or high-grade B-cell lymphoma that has come back (relapsed) or that did not respond (refractory) after 2 or more treatments.

follicular lymphoma (FL) that has come back or that did not respond to previous treatment, together with lenalidomide and rituximab

follicular lymphoma (FL) that has come back or that did not respond after 2 or more treatments.

EPKINLY for the treatment of DLBCL is approved based on patient response data. Studies are ongoing to confirm the clinical benefit of EPKINLY.

It is not known if EPKINLY is safe and effective in children.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Important Warnings—EPKINLY can cause serious side effects, including:

Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) , which is common during treatment with EPKINLY and can be serious or lead to death. To help reduce your risk of CRS, you will receive EPKINLY on a step-up dosing schedule (when you receive 2 or 3 smaller step-up doses of EPKINLY before your first full dose during your first cycle of treatment), and you may also receive other medicines before and for 3 days after receiving EPKINLY. If your dose of EPKINLY is delayed for any reason, you may need to repeat the step-up dosing schedule.

, which is common during treatment with EPKINLY and can be serious or lead to death. To help reduce your risk of CRS, you will receive EPKINLY on a step-up dosing schedule (when you receive 2 or 3 smaller step-up doses of EPKINLY before your first full dose during your first cycle of treatment), and you may also receive other medicines before and for 3 days after receiving EPKINLY. If your dose of EPKINLY is delayed for any reason, you may need to repeat the step-up dosing schedule. Neurologic problems that can be serious, and can be life-threatening, and lead to death. Neurologic problems may happen days or weeks after you receive EPKINLY.

People with DLBCL or high-grade B-cell lymphoma may be hospitalized after receiving their first full dose of EPKINLY on Day 15 of Cycle 1 due to the risk of CRS and neurologic problems.

People with FL may be hospitalized after receiving their first full dose of EPKINLY on Day 22 of Cycle 1 due to the risk of CRS and neurologic problems.

Tell your healthcare provider or get medical help right away if you develop a fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher; dizziness or lightheadedness; trouble breathing; chills; fast heartbeat; feeling anxious; headache; confusion; shaking (tremors); problems with balance and movement, such as trouble walking; trouble speaking or writing; confusion and disorientation; drowsiness, tiredness or lack of energy; muscle weakness; seizures; or memory loss. These may be symptoms of CRS or neurologic problems. If you have any symptoms that impair consciousness, do not drive or use heavy machinery or do other dangerous activities until your symptoms go away.

EPKINLY can cause other serious side effects, including:

Infections that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will check you for signs and symptoms of infection before and during treatment and treat you as needed if you develop an infection. You should receive medicines from your healthcare provider before you start treatment to help prevent infection. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any symptoms of infection during treatment, including fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher, cough, chest pain, tiredness, shortness of breath, painful rash, sore throat, pain during urination, feeling weak or generally unwell, or confusion.

that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will check you for signs and symptoms of infection before and during treatment and treat you as needed if you develop an infection. You should receive medicines from your healthcare provider before you start treatment to help prevent infection. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any symptoms of infection during treatment, including fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher, cough, chest pain, tiredness, shortness of breath, painful rash, sore throat, pain during urination, feeling weak or generally unwell, or confusion. Low blood cell counts, which can be serious or severe. Your healthcare provider will check your blood cell counts during treatment. EPKINLY may cause low blood cell counts, including low white blood cells (neutropenia and lymphopenia), which can increase your risk for infection; low red blood cells (anemia), which can cause tiredness and shortness of breath; and low platelets (thrombocytopenia), which can cause bruising or bleeding problems.

Your healthcare provider will monitor you for symptoms of CRS, neurologic problems, infections, and low blood cell counts during treatment with EPKINLY. Your healthcare provider may temporarily stop or completely stop treatment with EPKINLY if you develop certain side effects.

Before you receive EPKINLY, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you have an infection, are pregnant or plan to become pregnant, or are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. If you receive EPKINLY while pregnant, it may harm your unborn baby. If you are a female who can become pregnant, your healthcare provider should do a pregnancy test before you start treatment with EPKINLY and you should use effective birth control (contraception) during treatment and for 4 months after your last dose of EPKINLY. Tell your healthcare provider if you become pregnant or think that you may be pregnant during treatment with EPKINLY. Do not breastfeed during treatment with EPKINLY and for 4 months after your last dose of EPKINLY.

The most common side effects of EPKINLY when used alone in DLBCL or high-grade B-cell lymphoma or FL include CRS, injection site reactions, tiredness, muscle and bone pain, fever, diarrhea, COVID-19, rash, and stomach-area (abdominal) pain. The most common severe abnormal laboratory test results with EPKINLY when used alone include decreased white blood cells, decreased red blood cells, and decreased platelets.

The most common side effects of EPKINLY when used together with lenalidomide and rituximab in FL include rash, upper respiratory tract infections, tiredness, injection site reactions, constipation, diarrhea, CRS, pneumonia, COVID-19, and fever. The most common severe abnormal laboratory test results with EPKINLY when used together with lenalidomide and rituximab include decreased white blood cells and decreased platelets.

These are not all of the possible side effects of EPKINLY. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects.

You are encouraged to report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch or to Genmab US, Inc. at 1-855-4GENMAB (1-855-443-6622).

Please see Medication Guide, including Important Warnings.

About AbbVie in Oncology



AbbVie is committed to elevating standards of care and bringing transformative therapies to patients worldwide living with difficult-to-treat cancers. We are advancing a dynamic pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of cancer types in both blood cancers and solid tumors. We are focusing on creating targeted medicines that either impede the reproduction of cancer cells or enable their elimination. We achieve this through various, targeted treatment modalities and biology interventions, including small molecule therapeutics, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), immuno-oncology-based therapeutics, multispecific antibody and novel CAR-T platforms. Our dedicated and experienced team joins forces with innovative partners to accelerate the delivery of potential breakthrough medicines.

Today, our expansive oncology portfolio is comprised of approved and investigational treatments for a wide range of blood and solid tumors. We are evaluating more than 35 investigational medicines across some of the world's most widespread and debilitating cancers. As we work to have a remarkable impact on people's lives, we are committed to exploring solutions to help patients obtain access to our cancer medicines. For more information, please visit us at http://www.abbvie.com/oncology.

About AbbVie



AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

About Genmab



Genmab is an international biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of people with cancer and other serious diseases through innovative antibody medicines. For over 25 years, its passionate, innovative and collaborative team has advanced a broad range of antibody-based therapeutic formats, including bispecific antibodies, antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs), immune-modulating antibodies and other next-generation modalities. Genmab's science powers eight approved antibody medicines, and the company is advancing a strong late-stage clinical pipeline, including wholly owned programs, with the goal of delivering transformative medicines to patients.

Established in 1999, Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with international presence across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit Genmab.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Genmab Contacts:



Marisol Peron, Senior Vice President, Global Communications & Corporate Affairs



T: +1 609 524 0065; E: mmp@genmab.com AbbVie Contacts: Raquel Powers, Director, Oncology Public Affairs T: +1 847 935 6563; E: raquel.powers@abbvie.com Andrew Carlsen, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations



T: +45 3377 9558; E: acn@genmab.com Todd Bosse, Vice President, Investor Relations



T: +1 847-936-1182; E: todd.bosse@abbvie.com

AbbVie Forward-Looking Statements



Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

Genmab Forward-Looking Statements



This Company Announcement contains forward looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend" and "plan" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially include, among others, risks associated with preclinical and clinical development of products, uncertainties related to the outcome and conduct of clinical trials including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products or technologies obsolete, and other factors. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk management sections in Genmab's most recent financial reports, which are available on www.genmab.com and the risk factors included in Genmab's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov. Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in this Company Announcement nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law. Dr. Salles has financial interests related to AbbVie and Genmab.

Genmab A/S and/or its subsidiaries own the following trademarks: Genmab®; the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; Genmab in combination with the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; HuMax®; DuoBody®; HexaBody®; DuoHexaBody®, HexElect® and KYSO™. EPCORE®, EPKINLY®, TEPKINLY® and their designs are trademarks of AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.

i Lymphoma Research Foundation. Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma. Accessed February 2026. https://lymphoma.org/understanding-lymphoma/aboutlymphoma/nhl/dlbcl/



ii Padala, et al. Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma. StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2024 Jan. 2023 Apr 24.



iii Lymphoma Research Foundation. Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma. Accessed February 2026. https://lymphoma.org/understanding-lymphoma/aboutlymphoma/nhl/dlbcl/



iv Padala, et al. Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma. StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2024 Jan. 2023 Apr 24.



v Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL). Accessed February 2026. https://www.lls.org/research/diffuse-large-b-cell-lymphoma-dlbcl



vi Sehn, et al. Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma. N Engl J Med. 2021;384:842-858. doi: 10.1056/NEJMra2027612.



vii Kanas, et al. Epidemiology of Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and Follicular Lymphoma (FL) in the United States and Western Europe: Population-Level Projections for 2020-2025. Leuk Lymphoma. 2022;63(1):54-63. doi: 10.1080/10428194.2021.1975188.



viii Crump, et al. Outcomes in Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma: Results From the International SCHOLAR-1 Study. Blood. 2017;130(16):1800-1808. doi: 10.1182/blood-2017-03-769620.



ix Engelberts PJ, Hiemstra IH, de Jong B, et al. DuoBody-CD3xCD20 induces potent T-cell-mediated killing of malignant B cells in preclinical models and provides opportunities for subcutaneous dosing. EBioMedicine. 2020;52:102625. DOI: 10.1016/j.ebiom.2019.102625.

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