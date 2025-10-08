AAVantgarde announces 3 presentations at ESGCT 2025 annual meeting

MILAN, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAVantgarde Bio (AAVantgarde), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases, today announced three presentations at the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy 32nd Annual Meeting (ESGCT), to be held October 7-10 in Seville (Spain).

At this conference, we will be presenting LUCE Phase 1/2 clinical data from our Usher1B program, KO pig model preclinical data from our Stargardt’s program and the platform development of a dual vector AAV therapy to enable the clinical supply for our programs. In addition, our Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Professor Alberto Auricchio, TIGEM Scientific Director and ESGCT President, will give the presidential address during the Presidential symposium session.

Presentations details :

Presentation Date/Time: Thursday 9 October 2025, 18.30-19.00 h CEST

Session title: Late breaking news from the clinic

Session Room: Room Parallel D

Abstract number: INV71

Presentation title: “LUCE: Phase I/II trial of dual AAV gene therapy for Retinitis Pigmentosa in Usher Syndrome Type 1B”

Presentation Date/Time: Thursday 9 October 2025, 12.35-13.00 h CEST

Session title: Presidential symposium

Session Room: Auditorium

Abstract number: OR066

Presentation title: “Advancing AAV-based gene therapy for inherited retinal disorders due to mutations in large genes”

Presentation Date/Time: Thursday 9 October 2025, 14.00-15.30 h CEST

Session title: Poster Session 2

Session Room: Poster Hall

Final abstract number: P0122

Presentation title: “Platform development for a dual AAV therapy”

About AAVantgarde

AAVantgarde Bio is a clinical stage, biotechnology company advancing best-in-class therapies for patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company’s lead programs target Stargardt disease and retinitis pigmentosa due to Usher syndrome type 1B, two severe IRDs with no approved treatments. AAVB-039 and AAVB-081 are investigational, dual AAV gene therapies designed to address the root genetic causes of these diseases. With a strong foundation in translational science and a commitment to clinical excellence, AAVantgarde is working to bring transformative therapies to patients. For more information, please visit: www.aavantgarde.com

