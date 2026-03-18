Aarvik Therapeutics Showcases Novel ADC Molecules Based On MUTTA™ and AQUALINK™ Platforms at AACR 2026

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#biotechnology--Aarvik Therapeutics, an innovative, ADC-focused biotechnology company dedicated to engineering precision medicines for cancer therapy, is pleased to announce that it will present two posters and a minisymposium talk at the AACR Annual Meeting 2026. These presentations display the breadth of Aarvik’s capabilities in the ADC space. The AACR Annual Meeting will take place from April 17-22, 2026, in San Diego, California.

Aarvik, along with collaborator ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVBP), will present a poster titled “AV-P138-ADC (ARR-002), a novel MUC16/NaPi2b dual-target tetravalent ADC, for the treatment of ovarian and endometrial cancers” (Poster Number 2660). AV-P138-ADC, also known as ARR-002, was discovered by Aarvik as part of a research collaboration with ArriVent, who subsequently exclusively licensed the molecule and plans global development. AV-P138-ADC (ARR-002) is a novel, site-specifically-conjugated, dual-target tetravalent ADC that may overcome the limitations of conventional single-target or bivalent bispecific ADCs to potentially provide a safer and more effective treatment option for a broad spectrum of ovarian and endometrial cancer patients.

Poster Details

Date and Time: Monday April 20, 2026 from 9 AM - 12 PM PT

Session Category, Title: Clinical Research, Targeted Antigen Therapies and Immunity

Location: Section 49, Board 12, Number 2660

Further illustrating the power of Aarvik’s proprietary MUTTA™ platform, the oral presentation titled “MUlti-epitope Targeting Tetravalent Antibody (MUTTA™) platform for Developing NextGen ADCs with an Improved Therapeutic Window” (Abstract Presentation Number 6758) will demonstrate in vitro and in vivo validation of multi-target MUTTA™ ADCs and their improved therapeutic window compared to single-target ADCs, as well as the broad applicability of the MUTTA™ platform across several tumor antigens.

Minisymposium Details

Date and Time: Tuesday April 21, 2026 from 2:30 – 4:30 PM PT

Session Category, Title: Clinical Research, Targeted Therapy: Data Driven Approaches and Novel Drugs

Aarvik will also present a poster titled “Exatecan Payload-Based Antibody-Drug Conjugates with a Short Hydrophilic beta-Glucuronidase Cleavable Linker” (Poster Number 5757). This poster will demonstrate data on one of the novel linker-payloads engineered utilizing Aarvik’s proprietary AQUALINK™ platform that is designed to develop next generation ADCs with superior hydrophilic properties.

Poster Details

Date and Time: Tuesday April 21, 2026 from 2 – 5 PM PT

Session Category, Title: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics, Multi-Axis Antineoplastic Agents

Location: Section 14, Board 15, Number 5757

“We are pleased to present data at AACR 2026 resulting from Aarvik’s deep expertise in engineering proprietary multispecific antibodies, linkers and payloads through Aarvik’s MUTTA™ and AQUALINK™ platforms,” said Jagath Reddy Junutula, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO of Aarvik Therapeutics. “These presentations showcase the success that Aarvik continues to demonstrate as it relentlessly pursues novel therapies for hard-to-treat cancer indications through research and innovation.”

“Aarvik continues to generate exciting data from the MUTTA™ and AQUALINK™ platforms,” said Paul Polakis, PhD, Aarvik Fellow and Scientific Advisory Board member. “Aarvik’s approach, along with the other new approaches in the ADC field overall, can result in novel therapies for patients with cancer.”

About Aarvik Therapeutics

Aarvik Therapeutics combines its unique, proprietary modular MUTTA™ (MUlti-epitope Targeting Tetravalent Antibody) and AQUALINK™ platforms with multiple target mechanisms to develop novel molecules with an improved therapeutic index for oncology targets. Backed by the extensive scientific, research, development and business expertise of its founders, Board, SAB and team members, Aarvik Therapeutics is applying its vision and passion to create transformational benefit for cancer patients.

For additional information, visit www.aarviktx.com.

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