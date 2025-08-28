Aardvark Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2025

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (Aardvark) (Nasdaq: AARD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, small-molecule therapeutics to activate innate homeostatic pathways for the treatment of metabolic diseases, announced that it will present at the following conferences during September:

Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference 2025 in New York

Presentation: Wednesday, September 3 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York

Presentation: Monday, September 8 at 7:00 a.m. ET

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York

Presentation: Wednesday, September 10 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Live webcasts of each presentation will be accessible on the company’s website, www.aardvarktherapeutics.com, under the investors section and an archived recording will be available on the website for approximately one month following each presentation.

About Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc.

Aardvark is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, small-molecule therapeutics designed to suppress hunger for the treatment of PWS and metabolic diseases. Recognizing hunger (the discomfort from not having eaten recently) is a distinct neural signaling pathway separate from appetite (the reward-seeking, desirability of food), our programs explore therapeutic applications in hunger associated indications and potential complementary uses with anti-appetite therapies. Our lead compound, oral ARD-101, is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of hyperphagia associated with PWS, a rare disease characterized by insatiable hunger. ARD-101 is also being studied in hypothalamic obesity. Aardvark is also developing ARD-201, a fixed-dose combination of ARD-101 with a DPP-4 inhibitor, with a goal of addressing some of the limitations of currently marketed GLP-1 therapies for the treatment of obesity and obesity-related conditions. For more information, visit aardvarktherapeutics.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: Aardvark’s business strategy, product candidates, ongoing clinical trials, planned clinical trials, likelihood of success, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations. The words, without limitation, “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties related to potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; the risk that we may use our capital resources sooner than expected and that they may be insufficient to allow us to achieve our anticipated milestones; risks related to our dependence on third parties for manufacturing, shipping and clinical and preclinical trials; the risk that results from earlier clinical trials and preclinical studies may not necessarily be predictive of future results; and other risks and uncertainties, including the factors described under the “Risk Factors” section of Aardvark’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q that the Company has filed or may subsequently file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. When evaluating Aardvark’s business and prospects, careful consideration should be given to these risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Aardvark’s management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Aardvark specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Carolyn Hawley, Inizio Evoke Comms

(619) 849-5382

Carolyn.hawley@inizioevoke.com