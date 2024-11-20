AAMA Installs Cameron Smith, BS, CMA (AAMA), as 2024–2026 AAMA Trustee

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / The American Association of Medical Assistants® (AAMA) installed Cameron Smith, BS, CMA (AAMA), PBT(ASCP), HITCM-PP, as the 2024-2026 AAMA Trustee in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at the 68th AAMA Annual Conference. In this capacity, Trustee Smith, a resident of Canton, North Carolina, represents medical assistants and CMAs (AAMA)® across the nation.

Medical assisting is one of the nation’s careers growing much faster than the average for all occupations, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Medical assistants work in outpatient health care settings. Employers are seeking and recruiting these allied health professionals because of their uniquely diverse clinical and administrative patient-centered training.

Trustee Smith says, “It is such an honor to be chosen for this role and to help serve medical assistants nationwide. Our profession is integral to the delivery of quality health care, and the CMA (AAMA) sets the bar for medical assisting excellence.”

Smith brings a great deal of experience to his office. He works for Mission Health, a division of HCA Healthcare in Asheville, North Carolina. He is currently the practice manager at the Haywood location of Mission My Care Now.

Smith has served in many capacities for the AAMA, including as a Vice President and President of the Haywood County Chapter of Medical Assistants, served as Secretary, President-Elect and President in the North Carolina Society of Medical Assistants in the last eight years, all of which as an active member of the AAMA.

The Certified Medical Assistant (AAMA)® - or CMA (AAMA) - credential represents a medical assistant who has been credentialed through the Certifying Board (CB) of the AAMA. A rigorous credential, the CMA (AAMA) is the only medical assisting certification that requires postsecondary (college level) education to be eligible to sit for the CMA (AAMA) Certification Exam, which is administered by PSI Services. As a result, the reliability and validity of the CMA (AAMA) credential are of the highest order.

Certification status is a matter of public record and may be released; CMA (AAMA) certification verification - for both current and potential employees - is available via the AAMA website.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF MEDICAL ASSISTANTS®

The American Association of Medical Assistants®, the only organization in the world devoted exclusively to the medical assisting profession, was established in 1956 and serves the interests of more than 92,000 medical assisting professionals. The American Association of Medical Assistants provides quality resources and educational opportunities for medical assistants by offering certification, advocacy for quality patient-centered health care, credential acknowledgment and scope-of-practice protection. For more information, visit https://www.aama-ntl.org/.

