89bio Announces Appointment of Teresa Perney, Ph.D. as Chief Regulatory and Quality Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardiometabolic diseases, announced the appointment of Teresa Perney, Ph.D. as Chief Regulatory and Quality Officer, effective today. Dr. Perney brings an extensive track record of expertise and leadership in Regulatory, Product Development and Quality in the industry to the Company.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Teresa Perney to our executive leadership team at this critical juncture for 89bio,” said Rohan Palekar, CEO of 89bio. “As we advance pegozafermin through multiple global Phase 3 studies, Dr. Perney’s extensive expertise in regulatory affairs, product development, and quality assurance will be instrumental in shaping our global regulatory strategy. Her addition to our team significantly strengthens our ability to execute our strategic objectives and potentially accelerate the delivery of pegozafermin to patients in need worldwide.”

Dr. Perney added, “I’m excited to join 89bio at this pivotal moment in the company’s journey. The Phase 3 clinical development of pegozafermin represents a significant opportunity to potentially address critical unmet needs for patients with liver and cardiometabolic diseases. I’m eager to leverage my experience to navigate the regulatory landscape and help bring this innovative therapy to patients worldwide.”

Dr. Perney brings over 20 years of relevant experience in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry. Most recently, she was Chief Regulatory and Quality Officer at EQRx prior to its acquisition by Revolution Medicines. Prior to that position, Dr. Perney served as Senior Vice President of Regulatory and Quality at Myovant Sciences, Vice President of Global Development for Oncology at Pfizer, Inc., and Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at Medivation. She also held Regulatory & Product Development positions at Hoffman LaRoche/Genentech and the Schering Plough Research Institute. Dr. Perney received her B.A. from Northwestern University and her Ph.D. in Neurobiology from the University of Chicago.

About 89bio

89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of best-in-class therapies for patients with liver and cardiometabolic diseases who lack optimal treatment options. The company is in Phase 3 studies for its lead candidate, pegozafermin, for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). Pegozafermin is a specifically engineered, potentially best-in-class fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) analog with unique glycoPEGylated technology that optimizes biological activity through an extended half-life. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.89bio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

