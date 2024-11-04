SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

858 Therapeutics and OpenBench Launch Small Molecule Drug Discovery Collaboration

November 4, 2024 | 
2 min read

– Partnership will leverage OpenBench’s AI-enabled screening platform to complement 858’s early discovery efforts –

SAN DIEGO & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--858 Therapeutics and OpenBench today announced a collaboration to discover small molecule inhibitors using OpenBench’s structure-based machine learning platform. The collaboration will focus initially on an undisclosed target nominated by 858 Therapeutics.


Under the terms of the agreement, OpenBench and 858 will collaborate on drug discovery activities through hit validation. OpenBench will be responsible for identifying novel and developable chemical series, which 858 will characterize and validate using proprietary biochemical, biophysical, and cellular assays. OpenBench is eligible to receive a success-based milestone payment for novel chemotypes that meet specific molecular properties defined by 858 Therapeutics. 858 will gain full and exclusive rights to any purchased chemotypes and will be solely responsible for their further research and development. Detailed financial terms were not disclosed.

“We are excited to launch this collaboration with OpenBench,” said Jeffrey Stafford, Ph.D., CEO of 858 Therapeutics. “Through its proprietary AI platform, the OpenBench team has built a track record of identifying novel, tractable chemical matter against challenging targets.”

“858 has an innovative pipeline borne of deep biological insight into novel targets,” said Lewis Martin, Ph.D., CSO of OpenBench. “We are thrilled to apply our specialized discovery approach to enrich their vision of bringing new therapies to patients.”

About 858 Therapeutics

858 Therapeutics is a biotechnology and drug discovery company developing a portfolio of small molecule therapeutics directed against novel oncology and immunology targets. Its lead programs focus on important nodes in cancer biology, including DNA damage repair, innate immunity, and RNA epigenetics. 858 is headquartered in the biotech hub of San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.8five8tx.com.

About OpenBench

OpenBench is pioneering success-driven collaborations to bring rigor to AI-enabled early discovery. OpenBench bears the cost of virtual screening, custom synthesis, and experimental confirmation to ensure that the first dollar our partners spend is to purchase potent, developable hits. OpenBench’s proprietary structure-based machine learning platform uniquely enables the success-driven model and has succeeded in finding quality, progressible chemical matter for more than 90% of targets we have taken on to date. To learn more, contact OpenBench at discovery@opnbnch.com or visit www.opnbnch.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts

For 858 Therapeutics:
Sanjay Trehan
media@8five8tx.com

For OpenBench:
James Yoder
contact@opnbnch.com

Southern California Northern California Collaboration
