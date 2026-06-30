64x Bio Launches LV Apex Suite, Expanding Its CellMap-Driven VectorSelect Platform Into Lentiviral Vector Production

New suite marks entry into lentiviral vector production and demonstrates the platform’s ability to rapidly expand into new modalities and markets

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AAV--64x Bio, a biotech company developing scalable solutions for the production of advanced therapies, today announced the launch of LV Apex Suite, a new product line designed to support high performance lentiviral vector manufacturing.

The product launch marks 64x Bio’s expansion into lentiviral vector production and reflects the broader reach of the company’s VectorSelect platform. After launching AAV Apex Suite in 2025, the company is now applying the same data-rich platform engine across multiple therapeutic modalities, beginning with LV and continuing with additional product suites in development. The company has also begun extending the platform into CHO-based biologics manufacturing, with additional announcements expected soon.

Lentiviral vectors are a critical manufacturing platform for cell and gene therapies, including CAR-T therapies and emerging in vivo CAR-T approaches. As demand grows, developers face persistent challenges around productivity, consistency, scalability, and process complexity.

LV Apex Suite is designed to help address these bottlenecks by providing high performance production technologies that can support these LV-based medicines. The first product in LV Apex Suite is a suspension-adapted transient cell line demonstrating functional titers of 4E8 TU/mL. Multiple partners have already entered into collaborations for LV Apex Suite.

“LV Apex Suite is an important next step for us,” said Lexi Rovner, PhD, CEO and Co-founder of 64x Bio. “The team has incredible momentum and this launch is the beginning of a broader product roadmap across cell lines and reagents.”

“It is exciting to see how 64x Bio’s validated production system optimization platform has been successfully applied to AAV, lentivirus, and soon, biologics,” said Mathew Pletcher, PhD, Scientific Advisory Board Member at 64x Bio.

At the center of 64x Bio’s platform is CellMap, an expanding dataset that links genetic and metabolic changes to productivity, enabling 64x Bio to translate those insights into engineered cell lines and reagents. As 64x Bio expands from AAV to LV and additional product suites, CellMap continues to grow, creating a foundation for increasingly systematic product development. The company has also begun using CellMap to train internal models that can help guide future cell line engineering and reagent optimization.

To learn more about LV Apex Suite and explore collaboration opportunities using 64x Bio’s VectorSelect platform, visit www.64xbio.com.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Ha

press@64xbio.com

917-291-5744