SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

64x Bio

NEWS
Business
Top Life Sciences Startups to Watch in 2023
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2023,” a list of the hottest recently launched life sciences companies in North America.
December 5, 2022
 · 
16 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
IN THE PRESS
Biotech Bay
64x Bio Raises $55 Million Series A Financing to Advance Cell Line Engineering Platform for Gene Therapy Manufacturing
January 19, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Bay
64x Bio Emerges from Stealth to Drive an Evolution in Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing
November 16, 2020
 · 
4 min read
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2023
JOBS