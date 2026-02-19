SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

4DMT to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

February 19, 2026 | 
2 min read

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT, 4DMT or the Company), a leading late-stage biotechnology company advancing durable and disease-targeted therapeutics with potential to transform treatment paradigms and provide unprecedented benefits to patients, today announced that management will present and participate in one-on-one meetings at upcoming investor conferences in March.

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

Presentation Date:Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Presentation Time:10:30 a.m. ET
Webcast Link:Webcast


Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date:Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Presentation Time:4:20 p.m. ET
Webcast Link:Webcast


Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date:Thursday, March 12, 2026
Presentation Time:9:00 a.m. ET
Webcast Link:Webcast


Archived copies of the webcasts will be available for up to one year on the “Investors” section of the 4DMT website at https://ir.4dmoleculartherapeutics.com/events.

About 4DMT         

4DMT is a leading late-stage biotechnology company advancing durable and disease-targeted therapeutics with potential to transform treatment paradigms and provide unprecedented benefits to patients. The Company’s lead product candidate 4D-150 is designed to be a backbone therapy forming the foundation of treatment of blinding retinal vascular diseases by providing multi-year sustained delivery of anti-VEGF biologics (aflibercept and anti-VEGF-C) with a single, safe, intravitreal injection, which substantially reduces the treatment burden associated with current bolus injections. The Company’s lead indication for 4D-150 is wet age-related macular degeneration, which is currently in Phase 3 development, and second indication is diabetic macular edema. The Company’s second product candidate is 4D-710, which is the first known genetic medicine to demonstrate successful delivery and expression of the CFTR transgene in the lungs of people with cystic fibrosis after aerosol delivery. 4D Molecular Therapeutics™, 4DMT™, Therapeutic Vector Evolution™, and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.

All of the Company’s product candidates are in clinical or preclinical development and have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of the Company’s product candidates for the therapeutic uses for which they are being studied.

Learn more at www.4DMT.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Media:

Jenn Gordon
dna Communications
Media@4DMT.com

Investors:

Julian Pei
Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance
Investor.Relations@4DMT.com


4D Molecular Therapeutics
