20n Bio and Lannacheng Announced Strategic Partnership to Advance Next-Generation Radionuclide Drug Conjugates

MALVERN, Penn., Jan 20, 2026, 20n Bio, a peptide discovery company, and Yantai Lannacheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (“Lannacheng”), a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company, today announced a long-term strategic partnership to accelerate the development of next-generation Radionuclide Drug Conjugates (RDCs). The collaboration brings together 20n Bio’s high-throughput peptide discovery platform and Lannacheng’s radiopharmaceutical R&D, clinical translation, and manufacturing capabilities to advance precision oncology programs with the potential for improved efficacy and safety.

RDCs are designed to deliver therapeutic radionuclides to tumors using targeting ligands that recognize tumor-associated antigens. By concentrating radiation in diseased tissue, RDCs aim to maximize anti-tumor activity while limiting exposure to healthy organs. In addition, radionuclide payloads can create a “bystander effect,” damaging neighboring tumor cells and components of the tumor microenvironment even when target expression is heterogeneous - an attribute that may help address resistance and broaden patient benefit. RDCs also support theranostic strategies, pairing diagnostic imaging with targeted radiotherapy to guide patient selection and treatment decisions.

20n Bio has built an in-house high-throughput experimental screening system and a topologically diverse cyclic peptide library comprising up to 10 trillion sequences. The platform enables rapid identification of cyclic peptide ligands with strong binding profiles and developability characteristics, followed by systematic optimization tailored to RDC applications. In 2025, 20n Bio was selected to Bayer Co.Lab, underscoring the industry recognition of its approach and its potential for global collaboration.

“Lannacheng is an outstanding partner with deep expertise across radiopharmaceutical discovery and development,” said Dr. Mingfu Zhu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of 20n Bio. “By combining our high-throughput cyclic peptide ligand engine with Lannacheng’s radiopharmaceutical capabilities, we intend to accelerate the creation of RDC programs that are more precise, more effective, and potentially safer. We believe this partnership can help expand the reach of targeted radiotherapy and bring meaningful new options to patients.”

“RDCs are emerging as a major modality in oncology, and ligand innovation will be central to improving performance,” said Xiaoming Wu, General Manager of Lannacheng. “We are excited to work with 20n Bio to integrate their cyclic peptide discovery and optimization platform with our radiopharmaceutical technology stack, industrialization capabilities, and global partnership network. Together, we aim to advance differentiated RDC candidates and accelerate their translation toward clinical and commercial impact.”

About 20n Bio

20n Bio is a venture-backed biotechnology company focused on the discovery of cyclic peptide therapeutics. The company’s mission is to develop peptide medicines through high-throughput screening and chemical optimization to address unmet medical needs. 20n Bio has established a proprietary cyclic peptide discovery platform capable of screening libraries containing up to 10 trillion peptide sequences.

About Yantai Lannacheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2021, Lannacheng is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for integrated cancer diagnosis and therapy. The company’s R&D engine spans target validation, radionuclide selection, and linker design, supported by proprietary pharmacokinetic engineering technologies and dual-target drug development capabilities to advance next-generation radiopharmaceutical candidates. With end-to-end integration supported by its controlling shareholder, Dongcheng Pharmaceutical - including R&D resources, a stable supply of medical radioisotopes, and GMP manufacturing capacity under construction in Yantai - Lannacheng aims to improve continuity and scalability and accelerate innovation in radiopharmaceutical development.