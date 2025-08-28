SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

10x Genomics to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

August 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, announced today that members of its management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 10, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.  

Interested parties may access a live webcast of the fireside chat on the "Investors" section of the company's website at: https://investors.10xgenomics.com/. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 30 days after the event.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated research solutions include instruments, consumables, and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), Facebook, Bluesky or YouTube.

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, our website (www.10xgenomics.com), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and our social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

Investors: investors@10xgenomics.com

Media: media@10xgenomics.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/10x-genomics-to-participate-in-the-morgan-stanley-23rd-annual-global-healthcare-conference-302540179.html

SOURCE 10x Genomics, Inc.

Northern California Events
10X Genomics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Medical characters fighting the epidemic flat vector concept operation hand drawn illustration
Obesity
Analysts Home In on Safety as Novo, Lilly, Amgen Highlight Weight Loss Data at ADA
June 27, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PATSNAP
Webinar: Beyond Theory: Real-World AI Wins in Life Science R&D, Faster & Smarter
June 25, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Pictured: (From L) Joe Ross, Camille Bedrosian, Emil Kakkis and Heather McKenzie
Rare diseases
FDA Conditional Pathway Not Necessary, Rare Disease Experts Say, While Applauding Intent
June 24, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
From left to right: Jeff Quillen, Foley Hoag; Jim Cirenza, DNB Bank; Andrew Meadow, Health Innovation Capital; Greg Benning, Back Bay Life Science Advisors; Jonathan Gertler, Back Bay Life Science Advisors
Collaboration
Partner-Seeking Biotechs Find Plenty of Hands To Shake as BIO2025 Kicks Off
June 16, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Jef Akst